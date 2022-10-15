Dangerous flood threat remains in Victoria and Tasmania

Live

Victorian communities are still under threat from floods, authorities warn, as many brace for an enormous clean-up and the government bolsters crisis accommodation.

Another evacuation order was issued for residents of the northeastern town of Wangaratta on Saturday morning for properties within the Parfitt Road Levee System.

It said major flooding was occurring on the Ovens River at Wangaratta, where the river was expected to reach 12.8 metres in the morning.

Emergency evacuation orders also remain in force for several communities, including Rochester along the Campaspe River, Murchison along the Goulburn River, southwest of Shepparton, Maribyrnong in Melbourne and the town of Charlton at the foothills of the Great Dividing Range.

Major flood warnings were current on Saturday morning for nine rivers in Victoria — Avoca River, Broken River, Campaspe River, Goulburn River, Loddon River, Mt Emu Creek, Ovens and King Rivers, Seven and Castle Creeks and Wimmera River.

The threat has been reduced for Ovens River to Bright, and low lying areas of Benalla where it is now safe to return.

Major flooding was expected to impact Charlton township at 8am Saturday.

The Avoca River at Charlton was forecast to peak early on Saturday afternoon, with the SES expecting flooding to be similar to 2010 when about 40 properties were affected.

The Federal and State governments agreed to use the recently retired $580 million Mickleham quarantine facility as emergency accommodation.

The facility will reopen early next week for 250 people with crisis accommodation available for six to eight weeks, but its actual use will depend on demand, the Victorian government confirmed.

About 1000 properties at Rochester were expected to be inundated or isolated on Friday, with the SES anticipating Echuca downstream would be impacted next.

Shepparton in the Goulburn Valley was bracing for its worst flood since 1974, with the Goulburn River set to reach the major threshold on Sunday before peaking there on Tuesday.

The SES fielded almost 3600 calls for help in the 48 hours to 6pm Friday and rescued more than 230 people across the state in two days.

“There is major flooding occurring in multiple catchments right across the state, (and) some communities will move more towards relief and recovery sooner as waters start to recede,” SES spokesman Jamie Devenish told AAP.

“A lot of those northern catchments ultimately flow into the Murray, so (for) the Murray River we’re probably looking at a protracted flood event for the next four to six weeks.

“Some communities will be able to move to relief and recovery shortly, (while) others still be very much in emergency response over the coming weeks.”

Water was receding in Maribyrnong on Friday afternoon, with the local council saying about 60 properties were impacted after the Maribyrnong River breached its banks.

The federal member for Maribyrnong, Bill Shorten, was in the area on Friday speaking to locals starting the cleanup.

However, the council warned there was still the potential risk of more flooding well into next week with further rain forecast and catchments already saturated.

The state’s southwest and South Gippsland areas were forecast to receive at least 1mm of rain on Saturday, with more widespread rain on Sunday.

Mostly dry conditions were forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but flooding impacts would continue, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

“Despite the easing rain, flood risk remains over coming days, with widespread moderate to major flooding expected across central and northern Victoria,” the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced one-off payments of $560 per adult and $280 per child for people displaced by the floods.

About 1500 applications had been made by Friday afternoon.

Tasmania danger

Residents in flood-hit parts of Tasmania face an anxious wait for rivers to subside before they’re allowed to begin the bleak task of assessing damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning issued a moderate flood warning for the Mersey River.

River levels have reduced, however flows remain strong and dangerous.

Tasmania SES is also warning people to avoid the flooded area of Deloraine to Carrick and surrounds.

Emergency authorities are closely monitoring flooded rivers and tributaries, warning they may rise and fall as water flows out to sea.

The weather bureau was warning of major flooding at three rivers —Macquarie River, Meander River and South Esk River.

State Emergency Service acting director, Leon Smith, said it was “dangerous period” even though the rain had eased.

The town of Deloraine in the northwest is among the worst affected, with aerial footage showing flooding of properties and businesses.

Mr Smith said there was still a lot of work to be done before damage assessments could begin but he knew of bridges being destroyed.

River peaks in some parts are expected to exceed those in mid-2016, when flooding in the region killed three people.

It remains unclear when the port of Devonport will reopen after it was closed to commercial operations on midday Thursday ahead of flooding in the Mersey River.

The closure forced the Spirit of Tasmania ferry operator to cancel four Bass Strait sailings.

TasPorts said the closure was being reviewed by the Tasmanian harbour master twice daily.

“It is very important to understand that there are potential dangers underwater, even if they are not visible on the surface,” TasPorts chief operating officer Stephen Casey said.

“TasPorts is aware of debris and several displaced watercrafts in the port.

“Work to remove these hazards will be undertaken as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The flooded river also creates dangerous currents in the port area that are a hazard to safe vessel manoeuvring, particularly for larger commercial vessels.”

NSW towns can breathe out

A reprieve from rainfall is forecast for most of NSW in the coming days, with flood-affected towns such as Forbes breathing a sigh of relief.

The Bureau of Meteorology says renewed flooding is still possible though for parts of central west and southwest inland rivers overnight before more rain will lash towns such as Gundagai from mid next-week.

Warnings for renewed flooding from recent rainfall are current for the Belubula, Gwydir and Macquarie Rivers.

The main flood peak along the Lachlan River is now approaching Forbes, where major flooding is occurring and river levels are likely to peak near 10.6m overnight.

These floodwaters are also causing major flooding at Cottons Weir, Nanami, and Jemalong.

Rainfall over the past several days and weeks has caused prolonged flooding along the Lower Lachlan River, with major flooding continuing at Euabalong.

However, the state can expect clear skies and settled weather this weekend.

The fortnight ahead though will be soggy, with above-median rainfall (greater than 80 per cent chance) on the cards for large parts of the eastern two thirds of Australia.

Significant falls in northern Victoria will affect the Murray River, leading to possible minor flooding in Albury and other NSW towns on the southern border.