Rain eases, but major flooding looms as rivers rise

Victorian communities remain on high alert for dangerous flooding, despite the rain expected to ease off shortly for much of the state.

Forecasters have told residents to heed warnings as water flows downstream and rivers peak, with warnings still in place for multiple rivers.

The severe weather warning for Victoria was cancelled this morning.

The Severe Weather Warning for #Victoria has been cancelled. The rainfall rates have eased about NE Victoria, but there will still be a few more hours before the cold front clears to the east of the State. pic.twitter.com/zsJlJnN9RG — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) October 13, 2022

Authorities issued several emergency warnings on Thursday advising people to immediately evacuate, including for Rochester along the Campaspe River, Carisbrook near Maryborough, and Seymour along the Goulburn River.

Rain has been falling consistently, especially across the central and northern communities.

An evacuation order was issued for Wedderburn early on Friday morning amid indications the Skinners Flat Reservoir was set to breach.

“This will result in approximately 3 feet of strong fast moving waters from the Skinners Flat Reservoir through the Wedderburn Township via the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road,” Victorian emergency authorities said.

Residents in Benalla were also told to leave home immediately because of rapidly rising floodwaters.

People in Rochester were told to abandon their homes as floodwaters rapidly rose, with flooding expected to inundate the area from early Friday, and the river slated to peak in the afternoon.

Emergency relief centres were set up close to Rochester, Carisbrook and Seymour.

Those along the Campaspe River from Lake Eppalock to Barnadown were told to move to higher ground.

An emergency warning was also issued for Seven Creeks to Euroa.

Watch and act alerts urging people to stay indoors were widespread across the state.

Areas north of the Great Dividing Range were among the heaviest hit by the rain through Wednesday and Thursday, and more central areas also saw significant falls, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Between 9am and 6pm on Thursday, Pyalong recorded 62 millimetres of rain and Avalon Station saw 60mm.

While Strathbogie North saw 58mm of rain on Thursday, it had 187mm since Wednesday morning.

The weather was starting to clear out of western Victoria on Thursday night, and forecasters predicted it would improve for the state’s central parts and then into the east on Friday.

“Other than that rainfall over Gippsland and the eastern ranges (on Friday), the rest of the state’s really not going to see much … so, less than 5 millimetres for most places,” the bureau’s Bri Macpherson said on Thursday evening.

“Then over the weekend, it’s just really isolated showers most likely in the south of the state.”

While the rain would ease, there was still plenty of water that had to make its way through river systems and flow downstream.

“The peaks might not go through until (Friday) or Saturday for some of the river catchments, so even after the rain has stopped it’s important to keep an eye on the flood warnings.”

Earlier on Thursday, Victorian SES Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch said Seymour was facing its highest flood level since 1974.

There was potential for 187 properties to be inundated by floodwaters and a further 279 to be isolated, he told reporters.

Authorities expected up to 700 properties in Rochester to be isolated by Friday, and Shepparton to experience its worst flood in almost three decades on Saturday afternoon, with up to 600 properties isolated.

The bureau warned of damaging wind gusts over elevated areas in the state’s central and eastern parts, but they were expected to clear eastwards on Thursday evening.

Communities in north and northwest Tasmania have been urged to stay vigilant amid widespread flooding that has prompted evacuation orders.

People in Tasmania’s flooded north and northwest have been warned there is still a long way to go before rivers and catchments reach their peak.

Evacuations orders were issued on Thursday evening for communities along sections of the swollen Mersey and Meander rivers in the state’s northwest.

Intense heavy rain that began on Wednesday night is expected to ease in the early hours of Friday, but authorities are urging people to stay on high alert.

The Severe Weather Warning has been re-issued for #Tasmania. The heavy rainfall is still expected to continue overnight, but will ease from the west early Friday morning as a front crosses.

See https://t.co/NHL3HY17vm pic.twitter.com/QlUCfjozBw — Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania (@BOM_Tas) October 13, 2022

“There is still a large period of this event to go,” State Emergency Service acting director, Leon Smith, said on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s still a level of uncertainty in regards to the peaks. It’s expected this situation will be protracted even once the rain stops.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Paul Fox-Hughes said rainfall would ramp up on Thursday evening as a secondary low pressure system moved past Tasmania.

The Great Lakes area in the state’s central north topped the rainfall tally with 220 millimetres in a 24-hour window, while records were broken in several locations.

Authorities have warned river peaks in some parts could reach levels seen in mid-2016 when flooding claimed the lives of three people and caused $180 million worth of damage.

Five people and their animals were rescued from a property at Liffey, southwest of Launceston, on Thursday, while the SES has received more than 100 calls for assistance.

Tasmania Police has urged people to avoid travelling unnecessarily and to not drive through floodwaters.

NSW rainfall to ease as cold front leaves

NSW will get a reprieve by the weekend as a cold front heads away from the east coast but the limited rainfall will add strain to already swollen rivers.

Rain will ease across NSW as a cold front heads away from the east coast with clear skies to begin appearing by the weekend.

Yet the Bureau of Meteorology warns southern inland NSW should remain alert for flash flooding.

Hundreds of people were ordered by the State Emergency Service on Thursday to evacuate parts of Forbes in central western NSW by 8pm before major flooding hit the area.

The Lachlan River was expected to reach a major flood peak of 10.6 metres later on Thursday or early on Friday, prompting the emergency warnings for Forbes.

Moderate flooding also affected Wagga Wagga after the Murrumbidgee River peaked on Thursday morning.

A deep low-pressure system is combining with a deep tropical air mass, and forecast to produce areas of heavy rainfall over southern parts of the Lower Western and Riverina Districts, and onto the western slopesof the Alpine region overnight.

The system will also bring gusty alpine winds.

“Widespread rain, combined with wet or already flooded catchments, will lead to renewed river and creek rises,” the bureau said.

Flood warnings are current for catchments across southern NSW.

Locations which may be affected include Albury, Tumbarumba, Deniliquin, Hay, Broken Hill, Wentworth and Balranald.

Although clear skies are on the horizon, the fortnight ahead will be soggy with above-median rainfall (greater than 80 per cent chance) on the cards for large parts of the eastern two-thirds of Australia.