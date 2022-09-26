More rain set for NSW amid flood crisis

Live

More heavy rain forecast across NSW is set to prolong the flood emergency that has inundated towns, stranded communities and led to the death of a boy in the state’s central west.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned on Monday that a trough moving across NSW could prolong the flooding, with widespread showers and thunderstorms predicted across much of the state, especially on Tuesday.

Communities are bracing for more destructive rain as the BOM issued minor to major flood warnings in a number of catchments that are already saturated.

The towns of Warren and Wee Waa in the state’s north are cut off and expected to remain isolated for days as the flood emergency continues.

Further east, the town of Gunnedah continues to be affected by flooding but the water is slowly receding.

The Namoi River, which runs through Gunnedah, peaked at of 8.24 metres at the weekend. SES workers are assessing the damage.

The crisis has claimed the life of a five-year-old boy who was found dead on Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was in got swept away at Tullamore, near Parkes.

Emergency services received hundreds of calls for help since the flooding hit the region last week.

SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said Central West and North West regions remained at risk of further flooding during the next six to eight weeks.

With more rain forecast this week, Ms Hogan said it was crucial that residents and those travelling in the region took care.

“We are asking people, particularly with the school holidays, to prepare their route, (and) know where they’re going ahead of time … and if they are camping on the side of a river, to really be aware of their surroundings,” she told ABC television on Monday.

“Communities just really need to understand their flood risk, know what the conditions are like, be aware of their surroundings.”

– AAP