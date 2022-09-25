Weather Philippines on high alert as it braces for Super Typhoon Noru
Philippines authorities have put the country on high alert, evacuating people in coastal areas and suspending maritime travel as the country braces for the arrival of Super Typhoon Noru.

The storm, locally named Karding, became a super typhoon on Sunday morning after suddenly intensifying.

Noru maintained its strength as it endangered the Polillo Islands with sustained winds of 195km/h near the centre and gusts of up to 240km/h, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

It added there was “extreme threat to life and property”.

“On the forecast track, Karding will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora tonight. The possibility of an earlier (afternoon) landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Islands is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

The super typhoon is expected to bring torrential rains and strong winds to the capital Manila.

“The highest emergency preparedness and response protocol has been activated in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the Bicol region,” said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Noru is the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, and is expected to bring torrential rains to the capital area and neighbouring provinces.

Authorities have warned of landslides, floods and destructive winds, while the Philippine Coast Guard said more than 1200 passengers and 28 ships were stranded in ports south of the capital.

-EFE

