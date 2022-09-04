Weather Keep that umbrella handy, it’s going to be a wet spring and summer
Live

Keep that umbrella handy, it’s going to be a wet spring and summer

Eastern Australia rain
Eastern Australia can expect higher than average rainfall over the months to come, meteorologists say. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Flood and severe weather warnings are in place across parts of Victoria, Queensland and NSW as Australia’s east coast braces for another wet spring and summer.

NSW and Queensland have already copped a wet and windy weekend and forecasts predict more rain on the way over the course of the week.

But winds are expected to ease in NSW over Sunday and early Monday.

Hazardous surf warnings are in place across both Queensland and NSW as the wild weather kicks up large swells.

Meteorologists are warning of a wetter than average spring on Australia’s east coast.

The La Nina weather pattern is now set to do three back-to-back seasons, bringing more rain but lower temperatures.

The same weather conditions caused the devastating and deadly February-March floods and the recent June-July flooding.

The destructive weather, linked to climate change, has prompted reviews of state governments’ handling of their flood responses.

Already NSW is preparing for more catastrophic flooding.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Meghan Markle
‘Meghan of Montecito’: Duchess’ ‘jaw-dropping’ magazine interview
House prices Simon Kuestenmacher
The Stats Guy: Why median house prices are no longer relevant
Princess Diana
Inside Diana’s enduring influence as world pays tribute on 25th anniversary of her death
Finding style inspirations for the first week of spring
Madonna King: On Father’s Day, spare a thought for the middle-aged dad
npc scott morrison
Anti-vax doctors and nurses take to the streets as pandemic protests roll on