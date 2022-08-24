Roads shut, trains halt as late-winter blast brings snow

Live

Key roads have been shut and trains delayed after snow fell across parts of NSW, just days out from the official end to winter.

The heaviest falls were reported in the Blue Mountains and Lithgow on Wednesday morning, as well as higher ground at Orange and Bathurst.

“This is the most we’ve had this season,” Orange-district farmer Graeme Eastwood told the ABC.

“There’s about an inch of cover everywhere and the dog looks happy enough keeping out of it.

“When I came home last night about six o’clock there wasn’t really any settled but by about eight o’clock there was about an inch.”

In the Blue Mountains, the Bells Line of Road was closed between Lithgow and Bell, while the Great Western Highway was shut from Katoomba to Mount Victoria.

Trains on the Blue Mountains Line were delayed throughout Wednesday morning due to snow and ice the tracks. There was also an issue with a freight train at Valley Heights.

Road closures mean authorities have not been able to order buses to move passengers.

The snow came as a cold front descended on the state, making Sydneysiders shiver as the city plunged from a top of 23.2 degrees at midday on Tuesday to just 10.2 degrees by 3pm.

The freezing conditions are forecast to linger across southern Australia, with a cold front forecast to bring heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and possible flooding.

Thunderstorms are expected across large parts of NSW on Thursday, with more severe storms possible in the north and southern inland areas, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Those storms could bring large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds on Thursday afternoon and night.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of up to 60 millimetres are forecast for the Snowy Mountains and the south-western slopes on Thursday, with localised falls up to 100 millimetres possible.

“We’ve seen high rainfall totals of more than 50 millimetres at some of the alpine ski resorts, and unfortunately that does mean that some of that good snow cover is starting to melt,” bureau senior meteorologist Jonathan How said.

Heavy falls are also forecast in NSW’s western slopes, and in western parts of the ACT.

The bureau issued flood watches, warning that melting snow could contribute to river rises.

Wind gusts could peak at about 90km/h over the ranges to the west of the ACT, as well as the eastern Great Dividing Range from Bombala to south of Crookwell, extending north to the Blue Mountains.

High winds will continue on Friday in the state’s south-east, including the Illawarra.

There is also a flood watch for catchments in NSW’s central and southwest regions, with a risk of widespread minor flooding and areas of major flooding from Thursday night through to Friday.

Affected catchments include the Upper Murray, Lachlan and Mitta Mitta rivers.

“Saturated soils in the Central Tablelands and Illawarra bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines,” the bureau said.

On Wednesday morning, flood watches were current for areas including Braidwood, Goulburn, Bombala, Tumbarumba, Tumut, Khancoban and Thredbo Top Station, and catchments around the Castlereagh, Bell, Macquarie, Belubula, Bogan and Queanbeyan rivers.

Conditions are similar in Victoria, where there is a wind warning for the west and central coasts, and the central and east Gippsland coasts. There are also flood warnings for the Mitchell, Macalister, Latrobe, Yarra, Bunyip, Kiewa, King and Ovens rivers.

There is also minor flooding along the Murray, with water spilling from the Hume dam.

Heavy rain will continue across eastern parts of NSW over Thursday, before showers move towards the state’s northeast on Friday as the cold front moves towards the Tasman Sea, Mr How said.

Communities have been urged to continue to monitor the situation and follow updates.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall is in place for the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, the Hunter, South Coast, Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains and the Riverina.

NSW SES southern zone incident controller Barry Griffiths said volunteer crews had been preparing for flooding at Tumut, Gundagai, Tumbarumba and Temora for a week, but conditions were less severe than predicted.

“We’ve got two high clearance vehicles, a helicopter with rescue capability, and a number of flood rescue resources … essentially just in case something develops,” he said.

“Even though the cold front seems to be reducing in intensity, it still has the possibility to have embedded within it some severe weather and thunderstorms.”

An isolated severe storm had the potential to produce flash flooding at one of the small communities in the warning area.

“That is probably the the main concern we’ve got for the next little while,” Mr Griffiths said.

-with AAP