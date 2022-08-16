Body found in Vic creek, amid further flood warnings

Live

A body has been found in a creek in Victoria’s east, a day after police raised concerns about a person and their dog being swept away.

Officers mounted a search for the person and the small white dog on Monday after they were seen falling into Traralgon Creek in the early hours of the morning.

It followed heavy rain that led to rising rivers and a major flood warning in the Gippsland region.

Up to 70 millimetres of rain fell in the Latrobe River catchment in the 24 hours to 10am on Monday, followed by up to 25 millimetres more to 5am Tuesday. A further 5-10 millimetres was forecast throughout the day.

The person and the dog were spotted on CCTV walking along Whittakers Road early on Monday, when the person appeared to roll up their trousers near Traralgon Creek’s swollen bank about 5.30am.

The body was found nearby by police on Tuesday morning. The person is yet to be identified, and the dog had not been found, police said.

Officers cordoned off the area ahead of recovering the body.

It came as moderate and minor flooding continued in the area on Tuesday. The Bureau of Meteorology said there was moderate flooding along the Latrobe River Yallourn to Traralgon Creek.

The Latrobe River at Thoms Bridge was at 5.15 metres on Tuesday and rising, with moderate flooding. It was expected to remain above moderate flooding levels throughout the day.

The weather bureau issued a warning for the Moe River at Darnum, east of Warragul, after it exceeded the major flood level early on Monday morning.

It was at 4.65 metres and falling by Tuesday morning.

Minor flooding had also eased in the Morwell River catchment but was possible along the Latrobe River at Rosedale on Tuesday.

Other minor flood warnings remained active for the Traralgon Creek, and parts of the Murray and Kiewa rivers to the north of the state.

Elsewhere, there were also gale wind warnings on Tuesday for Victoria’s central and east Gippsland coasts.

Wild weather for WA

On the other side of the country, there are warnings of heavy rain and flooding for parts of Western Australia as a front and associated rain band moves across southern parts of the state.

The BOM warns of one-hourly rainfall totals of 25 millimetres on Tuesday, with six-hourly rainfall totals of up to 60 millimetres.

Affected locations include Geraldton, Merredin, Moora, Northam, Northampton and Wongan Hills.

-with AAP