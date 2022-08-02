‘Destructive’ winds, rain storms to hit millions of Australians

Live

Millions of Australians will be buffeted by dangerous winds, rain and storms as a powerful front pummels much of the country this week, prompting a string of weather warnings.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings for much of South Australia and Victoria on Tuesday, as the weather system that has already pounded Western Australia moved east.

Further alerts are likely to follow for other areas, including NSW, Queensland and Tasmania.

“This is the type of weather event that we only expect to see around once per year in southern Australia,” forecaster Weatherzone warned on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, a deep low-pressure system passing to the south of Australia will cause more powerful winds over WA, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania on Wednesday and Thursday. Once again, damaging wind gusts are likely in multiple states on these two days as the low gradually moves from west to east.

“A trough associated with this low-pressure system will also cause potentially damaging winds, heavy rain dangerous thunderstorms over parts of NSW and Queensland on Thursday and Friday.”

There have already been wild winds in WA, with Cape Leeuwin recording a gust of 137km/h at 10.02pm on Monday – its most powerful wind observation since 2013. Further north, Mandurah had a gust of 109km/h just before 3am on Tuesday – its strongest since 2012.

Perth Airport also clocked its strongest wind gust in two years, reaching 91km/h early on Tuesday.

All those gusts were beyond the “damaging” threshold of 90km/h and equivalent to wind speeds in a category two tropical cyclone.

There is also a warning for coastal erosion from Albany to Geraldton as waves climb to up to 10 metres, with maximums of more than 15 metres.

Similar gusts are forecast for parts of Victoria, although the low is forecast to lose intensity as it moves east. It is expected to link up with tropical moisture to form a heavy band of rain that will sweep across the Murray Basin from Wednesday.

More than 20 millimetres is forecast for much of inland NSW, with up to 50 millimetres in NSW’s central-west and south-west slopes.

In the NSW and Victorian Alps, rainfall totals could top 100 millimetres. Most will fall as rain, although more snow is expected from Friday as the system collides with cooler air from the Southern Ocean.