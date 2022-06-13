‘Beach doesn’t exist’: Wild waves batter NSW coastline

Live

Waves of up to five metres have battered the NSW coastline, with warnings of days of hazardous surf and more freezing weather to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning early on Monday for almost entire NSW coast, from Byron in the north to Eden in the south.

It urged people to stay away from beaches as wild waves pummelled the coastline.

Some of the most dramatic weather was in Sydney, where powerful waves surged onto the Bondi Beach promenade for the second time this year. Bins were washed away and cars left drenched late on Sunday and early on Monday.

There were similar scenes in April.

Bondi, Coogee and Maroubra beaches were all closed to the public on Sunday.

BOM meteorologist Jackson Browne said a polar blast was driving the dangerous NSW surf.

“We saw surf up to eight to nine metres in Tasmania, and now that’s moved towards the NSW coast,” he told Nine’s Today on Monday.

“Fortunately, we will see the cancellation of that hazardous surf, that damaging surf rather, later today.”

But there’s unlikely to be any real improvement in the weather.

“I hate to say it, but we’re only 13 days into winter,” Mr Browne said.

“July, generally, is the coldest month of the year. So there’s plenty more opportunity for these cold blasts to affect us.”

Big swells are likely to continue along the coast for days, with a return to powerful surf on Wednesday and Thursday.

It has prompted renewed concern for erosion in some areas, with locals reporting Cronulla Beach was all but washed away on Monday.

“The whole of Bate Bay has been smashed by big waves and high tides. North Cronulla beach doesn’t exist,” John Veage, the chief photographer for the local Leader newspaper, said on Monday morning.

The Esplanade at Cronulla beach was reportedly awash in the high tide on Sunday night, with water swirling through part of a beachside cafe.

Elsewhere, Many surfers ignored warnings to stay out of the water on Monday, with some using jet-skis to reach mammoth waves off North Narrabeen.

A rock fisherman was rescued at Batemans Bay, after being swept into the ocean.

NSW’s wild weather came after a weekend of wild weather in Tasmania, and amid a forecast of another icy blast for the southern states this week.

A woman died in north-western Tasmania and eight people were rescued on Hobar’s Mount Wellington after being stranded in blizzard-like conditions on Sunday.

Two of the walkers were lucky to survive the ordeal on the summit overlooking the capital Hobart, police say.

Tasmanian police rescued two groups of walkers from Mount Wellington, where temperatures fell as low as -6 degrees at the weekend.

“All the people involved started with the best intentions but ultimately some were not prepared for the extreme and variable conditions,” Senior Constable Callum Herbert said on Sunday.

“People should heed warnings about walking on the mountain and in alpine areas as both rescues … put themselves and their rescuers at significant risk.”

Elsewhere, a woman died in north-western Tasmania on Saturday after being struck by a falling tree.

Tasmania’s SES responded to more than 220 calls, its acting director Leon Smith said.

