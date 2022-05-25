Weather Queensland, NSW rainfall records tumble in 2022
Updated:
Live

Queensland, NSW rainfall records tumble in 2022

Qld NSW rain
More than 50 Queensland and NSW sites have received a metre of rain in a week in 2022. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Rainfall records have tumbled across Queensland’s south-east and northern NSW.

More than 50 sites in the region registered over a metre of rain in a week during 2022, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The records were broken between February 22 and March 9 with some areas getting two and a half times their average monthly rainfall and others as much as five times.

The big wet came as a result of weather systems over eastern Australia and the Tasman Sea where large volumes of humid, tropical air moved onshore.

The weather bureau said there had been a trend in recent decades of high-intensity, short-duration events, particularly across northern Australia.

Data from the Special Climate Statement 76 reveals that the 2022 south-east Queensland flood peaks haven’t been seen since 1893.

But the lower Brisbane, Bremer Rivers and Lockyer Creek peaked below levels experienced in January 1974 and in the 2011 floods.

In the state’s north, rainfall records tumbled at the Hughenden, Richmond and Cloncurry airports earlier in May as the inland regions recorded their highest totals for the month.

The bureau attributes the rainfall to two years of La Niña conditions that fell on saturated catchments leading to flash flooding from Maryborough to Grafton.

In NSW, records tumbled at Wilsons River in Lismore, peaking at a record high 14.4 metres on February 28, with the previous record at 12.27 metres in February 1954.

Heavy downpours across Queensland in May caused the state’s sixth major flood event since December with a combined death toll of 28.

– AAP

Topics:

NSW Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Liberal
Jacqui Munro: Out with the old, in with the new political script
robb elementary shooting texas
Teen kills children in another American school massacre
Ethical investors shaping risk tool to protect nature
interest rates
‘Ultra competitive’: Why rising interest rates shouldn’t stop you refinancing
The core members of the new Labor government were sworn in on Monday. The remainder of the cabinet will take their roles in the coming weeks.
From jobs to a federal ICAC, here are the top priorities for the new Labor government
China
Michael Pascoe: Opportunity knocks for Australia in China