NSW flood warnings as heavy rain returns

Lismore residents are being warned they could be hit with more floods as rain continues in northern NSW.

The region has already endured repeated severe flooding in recent months and the the Bureau of Meteorology wanted on Monday that more could be on the way after rain at the weekend.

There were minor flood warnings for the Wilsons River at Lismore on Monday morning, as well as the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbin.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Monday and for the rest of the week.

More than 50 millimetres of rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am Monday in multiple areas of northern NSW, including at Lismore and Mullumbimby.

More than 100 millimetres was recorded in the Tweed region at Kingscliff.

On the other side of the country, there is a severe weather warning in place for Western Australia’s south-west with forecasts of heavy rain and damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a low-pressure system and an associated series of troughs would move across the region on Monday afternoon.

The system will bring widespread damaging winds with gusts of up to 120 km/h possible.

Locations that may be affected include Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Geraldton, Katanning, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, Merredin, Moora, Narrogin, Northam, Mount Barker and Perth.

Heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding, is also forecast for locations south of Jurien Bay, extending from the coast to the Darling Scarp.

Falls of up to 70 millimetres are possible, with Perth tipped to have up to 60 millimetres.

The bureau said gusty winds across the metropolitan area would make driving conditions dangerous.

It said WA’s south-east experience systems as strong as this about five times each year.

– AAP