NSW flood warnings as heavy rain returns

NSW floods
Lismore residents could be hit with more floods as rain continues in northern NSW. Photo: AAP
Lismore residents are being warned they could be hit with more floods as rain continues in northern NSW.

The region has already endured repeated severe flooding in recent months and the the Bureau of Meteorology is warning more could be on the way after rain over the weekend.

Minor flood warnings are in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore on Monday morning around 11am as well as the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbin.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Monday and for the rest of the week.

More than 50mm of rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am Monday in multiple areas of northern NSW, including at Lismore and Mullumbimby.

More than 100mm was recorded in the Tweed region at Kingscliff.

– AAP

