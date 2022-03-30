‘Worst fears realised’ as NSW towns go under

Live

The northern NSW towns of Lismore and Byron Bay were underwater on Wednesday, after some areas copped more than 400 millimetres of rain in just hours – and with more storms forecast.

It came as NSW Police confirmed they were searching for a woman who was missing after her vehicle became stranded in floodwaters at Lismore.

Floodwaters flowed over Lismore’s levee for the second time in weeks on Wednesday morning as the Wilsons River had topped 10.65 metres. It was expected to rise further as the day wore on.

“Unfortunately overnight, our worst fears have been realised with significant heavy rainfall across already saturated landscapes, particularly across the northern rivers region,” NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke Cooke said.

Ballina also faced more flooding, while a storm warning was issued for Coffs Harbour early on Wednesday afternoon as politicians warned severe weather conditions were expected to continue for several weeks.

Ms Cooke said NSW had faced many natural disasters over recent years.

“Whether it’s droughts or bushfires, and now floods,” she said.

“We know this wet weather is likely to continue for quite some time, right throughout April and potentially beyond that.

“I know for many of you it must feel that this flooding emergency will never end, but I can assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The areas suffering the most impact were Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Coraki and Woodburn, NSW Acting Premier Paul Toole said.

“When you have a look at the rainfall, no one could have predicted some of the amounts we have seen,” he said.

“Four weeks ago these communities were impacted … no one could have predicted that we would be back here again.”

He said the renewed flooding had come just as many people were returning to homes and businesses in areas devastated by record-breaking floods less than a month ago.

Mr Toole also warned of a very wet April ahead for much of NSW.

“We may be in this situation, coming back in a week’s time,” he said. “When you have a look at the ground it is saturated.

“You only have to see a small amount of rainfall landing in these areas [for further flooding].”

Earlier, Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg spoke of the stress and exhaustion in the town, as the weather bureau confirmed the Wilsons River had begun to tip over the top of the levee.

“Everyone’s exhausted,” he said. “Evacuation orders started at four o’clock yesterday afternoon and then got cancelled before the phones started ringing again.

“[People are] running on no sleep at the moment.

“It’s hard to put into words. You’re feeling angry as well because the messaging hasn’t been what it should have been.”

Cr Krieg said most people in the area had lost the bulk of their valuables in the first inundation.

“The hardest thing for these people is they have spent weeks and weeks cleaning and getting rid of all the flood mud, sanitising and addressing the mould issue.

“Now you’ve got to virtually start all of that process from the start again.”

Many residents were further stressed after the SES cancelled an evacuation warning for Lismore on Tuesday afternoon, only to reissue it later in the night. Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin defended that decision, saying the outlook had changed “exceptionally quickly”.

“We did release the evacuation order for Lismore, based on the local consultation that we undertook, and also the advice on the weather conditions that were coming,” he said.

“That advice was the right advice to enable the community to try to restore and work through its recovery process.

“Some hours later, we then saw a significant thunderstorm form over the Lismore area, which led to that extreme flash flooding event.”

Mr Austin said communities in the northern rivers had been warned of unpredictable conditions, but emergency services didn’t “have a crystal ball”.

“We have been warning for a number of days that there was a chance of weather systems in that area creating flash flooding…this is not something new. We have been saying this for a number of days,” he said.

Dead Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said a small but intense low off the coast of Evans Head produced intense thunderstorms and remarkably heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

Communities from Evans Head to Byron Bay were hit with 200 to 300 millimetres of rain within a few hours, causing significant and destructive flash-flooding, he said.

There was flooding on Wednesday on numerous rivers in the Lismore area. In Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo and Bellingen, falls of up to 300 milletres were recorded overnight and there is major flooding on the Bellinger River.

Mr Austin said there had been more than 40 flood rescues in the previous 24 hours, many for people attempting to drive through flood waters,

“We ask for people not to drive through flood waters and to stay away from these environments,” he said.

By Wednesday afternoon there were 12 evacuation orders across NSW, including an additional six issued in the morning. They were for Urunga CBD and Bellinger Keys, East Bellingen, Coraki and New Italy, Broadwater, Wardell and Cabbage Tree Island, and Newry Island.

