Weather Sydney to break March rainfall record
Updated:
Live

Sydney to break March rainfall record

NSW weather
Sydney is on track to break its 80-year record for the most rainfall in March.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Sydney residents have good reason to be sick and tired of rain.

The NSW capital was poised to break its 80-year record for rainfall in March, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How said.

“It’s very likely Sydney will surpass the 1942 record today,” Mr How said.

On Tuesday morning, Sydney’s rainfall totals for March hit 512 millimetres, just nine millimetres short of the 521 millimetres recorded in 1942.

Mr How said the amount of rainfall in Sydney made it a “very significant month”.

“What we do know is that it’s the second-fastest on record that Sydney has surpassed 1000 millimetres for the year,” he said

Sydney could expect showers, heavy falls and winds for the few days left in March, Mr How said.

“Down the coast through the Hunter and through Sydney, it’s looking like multiple days of showers all through the weekend,” How said.

He said Sydney was also expected to experience winds and coastal erosion throughout the week as a low-pressure system travelled south.

Showers are forecast in Sydney until the end of the month, with between 32-60 millimetres of cumulative rainfall predicted for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Watch: Lismore inundated, Biden urges Putin’s removal, govt pins hopes on budget
queen
Queen yet to confirm attendance at Prince Philip memorial service
paris airbnb tenant fine
Airbnb subletter slugged with $300,000 fine
singapore airlines darwin
Singapore Air’s Top End flights take off
Budget
Cash handouts for millions, fuel excise cut: Frydenberg’s 2022 budget
Australia NZ Solomons
Australia, NZ raise concerns over Solomons