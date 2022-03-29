Sydney to break March rainfall record

Live

Sydney residents have good reason to be sick and tired of rain.

The NSW capital was poised to break its 80-year record for rainfall in March, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How said.

“It’s very likely Sydney will surpass the 1942 record today,” Mr How said.

On Tuesday morning, Sydney’s rainfall totals for March hit 512 millimetres, just nine millimetres short of the 521 millimetres recorded in 1942.

Mr How said the amount of rainfall in Sydney made it a “very significant month”.

“What we do know is that it’s the second-fastest on record that Sydney has surpassed 1000 millimetres for the year,” he said

Sydney could expect showers, heavy falls and winds for the few days left in March, Mr How said.

“Down the coast through the Hunter and through Sydney, it’s looking like multiple days of showers all through the weekend,” How said.

He said Sydney was also expected to experience winds and coastal erosion throughout the week as a low-pressure system travelled south.

Showers are forecast in Sydney until the end of the month, with between 32-60 millimetres of cumulative rainfall predicted for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

– AAP