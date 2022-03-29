Flood toll rises, more evacuations as rain keeps falling

Live

A second man has died in floods in southern Queensland, while further south, NSW residents have been forced out of their homes for the second time in less than a month.

The body of the man in his 40s was found by police in a swollen creek near Toowoomba on Tuesday.

He was swept away after getting out of his car when it became stuck in a torrent at North Branch about 6am on Monday.

His death came after another man and five dogs died when their ute was washed away at Kingsthorpe, north-west of Toowoomba, on Monday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews rescued a woman who was also in the car but the man and the dogs didn’t survive.

South of the border, north-eastern NSW has also been drenched with widespread falls between 100-200 millimetres, and up to 251mm at Murwillumbah, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How said.

There has also been heavy rain as far south as the NSW central coast, and in Sydney and the city’s west, Mr How said.

“We have seen overnight very strong river rises through some towns across the northeast,” he said, including the Tweed and Wilson rivers, Murwullimbah, as well as areas along the Richmond River including Coraki, Kyogle and Casino.

“These are all communities impacted by the recent flooding, but it’s not going to be quite as bad as what we did see earlier this month.

“Still, because many people are still cleaning up it’s not not good news for them.”

Floodwaters have also risen in the Hawkesbury-Nepean, and a minor flood warning had been issued for western Sydney.

Lismore mayor Steve Krieg said residents were suffering from flood fatigue.

“Obviously everybody is exhausted. We’ve had a month of clean-up,” Mr Krieg told the ABC on Tuesday morning.

There were multiple evacuation orders across the flood-wrecked regional centre of Lismore on Tuesday. Further inland, there was major flooding at Angledool as flow from Queensland caused the Narran River level to rise.

Flash flooding that could become life-threatening was predicted for the NSW northern rivers, the mid-north coast and northern tablelands on Tuesday night.

The forecast zone includes Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Tenterfield and Dorrigo. Mr How said much of the east coast faced the threat of intense falls.

The NSW SES said 6600 people had been ordered to evacuate in parts of Tumbulgum, Mullumbimby , Billinudgel, North Lismore, Kyogle and South Lismore. A further 9100 people have also been issued evacuation warnings for Condong, South Murwillumbah, Lismore CBD, East Lismore and Girards Hills.

Some 14 flood rescues have been carried out and 462 calls for help were taken in the last 24 hours.

In flood-hit Lismore, the Wilsons River rose several metres on Tuesday morning. Major flooding was expected in the afternoon.

The bureau has warned the river could reach a height of 10.6 metres, near the height of the Lismore levee.

‘Be prepared’ warning for Qld flood zones

Meanwhile, there is major flooding at Dalby, west of Toowoomba, after the swollen Myall Creek broke its banks.

The Bureau of Meteorology said floods peaked at 3.6 metres, below the record 2011 peak of 3.74 metres, early on Tuesday.

Western Downs Mayor Mayor Paul McVeigh said 15 people from four households spent the night in the local evacuation centre.

He said it looked as if most of Dalby had “dodged a bit of a bullet” as floodwaters subsided on Tuesday.

“The best we can say is that we’re lucky that it didn’t get any higher than that, otherwise we would have a major impact right across the community,” Mr McVeigh told ABC radio.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said at least 2000 homes in the Dalby had water through their yards.

Chief Superintendent Commens said QFES had made 14 swiftwater rescues and responded to 240 calls for help since a massive low-pressure trough crossed the state’s south-east coast on Monday.

The system dumped almost 300 millimetres of rain on multiple parts of the Gold Coast in the 24 hours to 5am on Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Almost 150 millimetres fell in six hours at Coplicks Bridge, triggering emergency flash flood alerts for parts of Tallebudgera overnight, but they’ve since been cancelled.

The weather bureau said 80-140 millimetres of rain, and up to 180 millimetres in some place, could fall in parts of the Gold Coast, Beaudesert, Coolangatta, Boonah, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook before the system moved to northern NSW later on Tuesday.

Gold Coast Acting Mayor Donna Gates said sandbag stations would remain open for residents on Tuesday.

“If you had some flooding last time just be prepared because there could be up to 140 millimetres of rain today,” she said.

“After that it will clear we’re through the worst of it. So just take care and be aware of your circumstances.”

Three schools at Tallebudgera and one at Warra, on the Darling Downs, were closed on Tuesday.

The deluge has also caused more than 170 road closures across southern and southeast Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Roads said.

Chief Superintendent Commens urged drivers to be extremely careful while out and about.

“Don’t drive in the floodwaters, don’t let your kids play in floodwaters or drains. It’s just not safe,” he said.

-with AAP