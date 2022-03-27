South-east Queensland braces for more severe weather

Live

South-east Queensland is again bracing for severe weather as a slow-moving and potentially dangerous system moves across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for more heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash floods.

A severe warning for the Sunshine Coast to the border extends to the Darling Downs, predicting thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail across the southern and central interior of Queensland on Sunday.

⚠️⛈️Detailed severe thunderstorm #warning: tracking a large slow moving severe thunderstorm system in the eastern Darling Downs, with a hazard of heavy rainfall. Details and updates: https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/HVIsbkGUA7 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 27, 2022

The coastal trough over south-east Queensland is then expected to deepen, with intense storm cells continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

Six-hourly rainfall totals between 80mm and 140mm are possible, reaching up to 180mm over coastal areas and ranges.

“Intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible, with thunderstorms with six-hourly rainfall totals up to 250mm,” the bureau says.

A flood watch is current for already saturated catchments with warnings in place for Bokhara and Paroo rivers.

Seqwater warned of possible flood releases from the Wivenhoe, Somerset and North Pine dams to on Monday and Tuesday.

The authority warned people downstream of the dams to avoid deep and fast-flowing water near floodplains and waterways.

It comes as the clean-up continues from deadly foods triggered by the state’s wettest February in 130 years.

Weeks after the deluge, the Brisbane River has reopened to recreational boating after some 2000 tonnes of debris were removed from the river.

CityCat ferry services remain suspended and are not expected to resume until April, according to Brisbane City Council.

-AAP