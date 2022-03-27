More dangerous rain, floods for NSW, SE Qld

Live

South-east Queensland and northern NSW are again expecting more torrential rain, as a slow-moving and potentially dangerous weather system moves flood-hit regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for more heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash floods for parts of southern Queensland and the NSW northern rivers.

In Queensland, a severe warning for the Sunshine Coast to the NSW border extends to the Darling Downs, with thunderstorms and heavy downpours predicted.

Thunderstorms were expected to begin across the southern and central interior of Queensland on Sunday, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail.

The coastal trough is expected to deepen, with intense storm cells continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 80-140 millimetres are possible, with up to 180 millimetres in coastal areas and ranges.

“Intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible, with thunderstorms with six-hourly rainfall totals up to 250 millimetres,” the weather bureau said.

In NSW, the bureau has warned heavy rain may lead to flash-flooding in parts of the state’s north-east later on Monday and into early Tuesday.

Similar rainfall totals are likely in the forecast zone, which includes Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Lismore, Yamba, Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo.

The warning of more heavy rain came as the northern rivers community continues cleaning up after floods damaged and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the region earlier this month.

“It won’t bloody stop raining up here,” Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg told the Nine Network on Monday.

“The forecast doesn’t look good … The next two days is critical for how Lismore is going to fare over the next week.

“This is a major development, this weather front. If our river rises, we’re going to start the evacuations today just to be cautious.

“But there’s a lot of infrastructure that’s been temporarily put in place that we’re going to have to pack up and move out of the CBD area.”

The public school in the riverside town of Woodburn is expected to reopen on Monday, and some businesses in the northern rivers were planning to recommence trading.

“All these people are living on the edge at the moment,” Cr Krieg said.

In Queensland, a flood watch is current for already saturated catchments, with warnings for the Bokhara and Paroo rivers.

Seqwater warned of possible flood releases from the Wivenhoe, Somerset and North Pine dams on Monday and Tuesday.

The authority warned people downstream of the dams to avoid deep and fast-flowing water near floodplains and waterways.

South-east Queensland is also continuing to clean up after deadly foods triggered by the state’s wettest February in 130 years.

Weeks after the deluge, the Brisbane River has reopened to recreational boating after some 2000 tonnes of debris were removed from the river.

CityCat ferry services remain suspended and are not expected to resume until April, according to Brisbane City Council.

