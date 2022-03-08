Queensland floods death toll rises to 13

Live

The death toll from the south-east Queensland flood disaster has risen to 13 after the body of a man was found in floodwaters.

It’s believed to be the body of a 31-year-old who went missing in Warwick, 130 kilometres south-west of Brisbane, on February 27.

The man and his car were found in the Condamine River about 4pm on Monday.

The rise in the death toll comes after a man in his 60s was found after his car was swept into floodwaters in the South Burnett Region on Sunday, when storms again hit parts of the state.

Another man is still missing and feared dead after falling from a boat on the Brisbane River near Breakfast Creek on February 26.

Queensland is looking at a damages bill of more than $2.5 billion due to the disaster.

Treasury estimates the cost of fixing damaged public infrastructure like roads, bridges, railways and ports will be at least $500 million, while the insurance claims on damaged homes and businesses are likely to top $936 million.

“Although the weather event was pretty short, it was only about three days in duration, the cost of this weather event will be very significant,” Treasurer Cameron Dick said on Monday.

The $2.5 billion estimate is preliminary and Mr Dick expects the bill will increase, particularly as people cleaning up their homes and businesses lodge insurance claims and councils make more detailed assessments.

The floods are also expected to wipe 0.25 per cent, or $1 billion, of state economic growth in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the east coast flooding event is affecting blood supplies, after road and centre closures resulted in a shortfall of 3000 donations.

Donor centres in Queensland have reopened, and people across the country are being asked to roll up their sleeves to increase supplies.

-AAP