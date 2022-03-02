NSW flood toll rises, amid first Sydney evacuation orders

Live

A third person has been confirmed dead in the flood crisis engulfing NSW, as greater Sydney braces for its own “life-threatening” deluge.

Confirmation of the tragedy came as the first evacuation warnings were issued for Sydney suburbs on Wednesday, ahead of torrential downpours expected within hours.

“We’ve recovered a third body this morning,” NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said on Wednesday.

“That was a male in the CBD of Lismore. That now takes our total deaths to four.

“This is terrible … one life lost is too many.”

The latest fatality came after the bodies of two women in their 80s were found in separate flooded Lismore homes on Tuesday.

Another man who disappeared in floodwaters in Lismore on Sunday is presumed dead, while a man died on the central coast last Friday.

There are also unconfirmed reports of more fatalities in the area.

There are fears that more are likely in coming days, as the Bureau of Meteorology warned of severe “hit and miss” thunderstorms forecast for parts of NSW on Thursday. Torrential rain is forecast, with Sydney and some surrounding areas likely to get as much as 200 millimetres.

“In the Sydney area we have minor to major flood warnings current for the Hawkesbury-Nepean and we could see minor flooding develop as far eastward as the Penrith area which will continue to develop as the rain continues to fall,” the BOM’s Dean Narramore said on Wednesday.

People along the Hawkesbury and Georges Rivers have already been asked to review evacuation kits and evacuation routes, amid concerns flooding could be as bad as last year.

NSW SES commissioner Carlene York said areas that were hit then were at particular risk – although properties left untouched then are also likely to be in the firing line.

“We know the devastation that caused in the community. And what we don’t want to do is lose any more lives,” she said.

“The best way to save lives is to be prepared and listen to warnings and orders that the SES and other agencies put out for your safety.

“I remind people that you may not be inundated in your houses, but your routes of evacuation may be cut off and may be cut off very quickly.”

Ms York said it was important the community acted on messages about the seriousness of the incoming weather.

“It is a high-risk event. It is life-threatening and we want to make sure the community heed those messages,” she said.

“I don’t want anyone to lose their life as a result of these thunderstorms and east coast lows coming through.

“Really, it’s a matter where we have to work in partnership with the community and we want them to make sensible, safe decisions to focus on themselves and the family.”

The heavy rainfall will also affect Newcastle, the Blue Mountains and Wollongong.

NSW SES has already advised residents of parts of Chipping Norton in south-west Sydney to evacuate in the next few hours. People in low-lying areas around Windsor and Pitt Town, north-west of Sydney, have also been told to prepare to evacuate.

There was also a warning for Marrickville, in Sydney’s inner-west, which was hit by floods only a week ago. The local council has spent the past two days distributing sandbags across the area.

More than 500 SES members are on the ground in greater Sydney, ahead of the expected crisis.

“We still have a large number of helicopters up north that are helping … around the Ballina area particularly. And we have troops on the ground as well to help,” said SES Commissioner Carlene York.

“We are actively door knocking.”

Warragamba Dam is overflowing, with Water NSW warning it may continue for up to two weeks, threatening thousands of homes in the Hawkesbury and Nepean area.

The SES received more than 2200 calls for help overnight on Tuesday and undertook 300 flood rescues in the northern area of the state, which has been inundated with record floods centred on Lismore.

The Red Cross has confirmed that 894 inquiries have been made in NSW alone by family members looking for their loved ones, with 25 matches secured.

Meanwhile, federal Services Minister Linda Reynolds said 90,000 claims for disaster relief payments were submitted on Tuesday.

The slow-moving weather system arrived in Sydney late on Tuesday, dumping rain over parts of the Hunter and Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands.

While the rain has eased in the Northern Rivers region, the crisis is ongoing with some 35,000 people ordered to evacuate.

-with AAP