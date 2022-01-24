Floodwaters cut only road into SA mining town

Live

The mining town of Roxby Downs has been cut off after floodwaters washed away a section of the only highway in and out of during a weekend of wild weather in South Australia. SES crews rescued at least 11 people near Coober Pedy as floodwaters cut off remote communities and washed away part of the Olympic Dam Highway between Woomera and Roxby Downs.

Local roadhouses, pubs and caravan parks posted to social media on Sunday photos of ochre-coloured floodwaters flowing over part of the bitumen highway, which had sunk about two metres. Roxby Council said the SA Department for Infrastructure and Transport was trying to reopen a lane of the highway by late Sunday afternoon. “A significant portion of the road was washed away in yesterday’s heavy rains,” the council said in a Facebook post. “Road blocks are currently in place at Roxby Downs and Port Augusta. “Motorists are advised to delay their travel plans to or from the region if possible.”

Council chief executive Roy Blight said it was too early to tell when the highway would be ready for traffic.

“The road to the south is vitally important, from a community access point of view, and, obviously, for supplies into Olympic Dam,” he told the ABC late on Sunday.

He said some people had been forced to cancel medical appointments, including surgeries, in Adelaide, because of the ruined road.

“The other issue obviously is the matter of supply – of food, fuel – into Roxby Downs, together with essential materials for the operation of Olympic Dam,” he said.

BHP’s Olympic Dam mine site is just a few kilometres from Roxby Downs, and much of the town’s population of about 4500 is transient mine workers.

Mr Blight said the mine was continuing to operate.

Earlier the SA State Emergency Service had warned the remnants of Cyclone Tiffany were likely to produce heavy rainfall in Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Cleve, Woomera, Tumby Bay and Kimba on Sunday and into Monday.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the SES said in a statement. The storms and heavy rain are expected to continue on Monday – and will move north and east. Parts of NSW and Queensland have been warned to expect showers and thunderstorms, with potentially heavy or intense rainfall from Monday. The weather bureau said there had been up to 90 millimetres of rain across eastern SA to 9am Sunday, with the highest recorded rainfall total of 107 millimetres at Arcoona Bluff.

The Bureau of Meteorology said two day rainfall totals to midnight Monday of up to 80 millimetres were likely, with isolated higher falls of up to 120 millimetres possible with thunderstorms.

The Yorke Peninsula town of Kadina had 83 millimetres of rain in the four hours to 1pm on Sunday, its wettest day on record.