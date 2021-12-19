Weather Weather Bureau’s elves predict Santa won’t need his winter woollies
Updated:
Weather Bureau’s elves predict Santa won’t need his winter woollies

Beach
Santa should pack some beach gear when he touches down in Australia. Shutterstock
Many Australians will receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas Day – good weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its first official Christmas Day forecast and it’s promising warm and dry weather for much of the country.

A high pressure system moving east to west across southern Australia will lead to mild and settled conditions, said meteorologist Jackson Browne on Sunday.

But there’s a chance of rain and storms for the northern half of the country, including places like Weipa in the Gulf of Carpentaria and extending into the Northern Territory.

That’s thanks to tropical moisture coming in from Indonesia and the Coral Sea.

The mercury in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide should peak between 27 and 30 degrees.

Perth residents will be sweating a little more, with an expected top of 34 degrees.

That’s the same top as Darwin, where there will be a shower or two.

Mr Browne said it would be hot across the interior of the country, including a top of 39 degrees in Alice Springs, and the heat will extend north into WA.

But cooler minimum temperatures mean people shouldn’t expect heatwave conditions.

In Hobart, the maximum expected temperature is 23 degrees.

“The mostly settled weather also means it won’t be too windy, except for those locations that might see a storm or two,” Mr Browne said.

“For those on the beach or on the water, seas and swell look fairly calm across most of the country.”

The BOM emphasised that the forecast could change.

“We know Australians eagerly await our Christmas Day forecast,” Mr Browne said.

“Should Christmas lunch be inside or outside, will the surf be safe for a swim, will it be wet on the roads; these are just some of the questions we help you answer each year.”

-AAP

