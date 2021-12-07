NSW bracing for more rain, storms, floods

Live

Weeks of record rain in NSW will continue with showers, severe storms and more widespread rain forecast this week as flooding continues.

Flooding has hit large parts of the state in recent weeks, and while some areas are still waiting to be affected others are emerging from isolation or returning to towns that were evacuated.

State Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan says over the past month the organisation has responded to almost 6000 requests for help and warns people in flood-affected areas should brace for more of the same.

“We are prepared, potentially if there is flash-flooding occurring over the next 72-96 hours and I would ask the communities to prepare themselves,” she told ABC TV on Tuesday.

Overnight the SES responded to 66 requests for assistance, including two flood rescues.

“One is a cow and calf in flood waters, and someone who self-rescued in a car,” Ms Hogan said.

There are still multiple rivers in flood and that is expected to continue for the next few weeks.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings throughout western NSW from the Queensland border, into the central west and the southwest including the: Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon, Macintyre and Weir rivers.

There is a moderate to major flood warning for the Namoi River affecting the towns of Wee Waa, Bugilbone and Goangra.

The minor to major flood warning for the Macquarie River includes the towns of Wellington, Narromine and Warren.

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Lachlan River at Condobolin and major flooding is possible at Euabalong on Tuesday.

There is a minor to major flood warning for the Barwon River at Mungindi, Mogil Mogil, Collarenebri and Walgett.

With the holiday season approaching, the SES is asking people plan their travel keeping flood warnings in mind as further towns will be isolated as floodwaters move downstream.

BOM senior meteorologist Hugh McDowell says if an inland trough in the west of the state moves east it could combine with a low developing off the coast, bringing persistent rain and some heavy falls on Thursday and Friday.