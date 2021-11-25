‘Complex’ system bringing more rain to NSW

Live

A deepening low pressure system threatening heavy rains in the west of NSW is expected to worsen flood conditions as it moves towards the coast.

The lower west and Riverina regions are being warned of heavy rainfall on Thursday with “a complex low pressure system” near the border with South Australia.

That slow-moving system is expected to deepen before moving towards the coast on Thursday evening.

The expected heavy rain could spark flash flooding, with six-hourly rainfall totals between 40 to 60mm forecast.

Areas including Coombah, Hay, Wilcannia, Broken Hill, Ivanhoe, Menindee and Balranald are in the path and Sydney’s Warragamba dam received 96mm of rain overnight on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Services has already responded to almost 3000 calls for help during the past week of rain and flooding and the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of a renewed flood risk.

SES Commissioner Carlene York says the SES has been “extremely busy” with the requests and it’s important for people to get prepared for possible evacuations.

“Have an evacuation kit ready, get your important documents, know who to contact and know where to go,” Ms York said.

BoM hazard preparedness and response manager Jane Golding has warned that with catchments saturated, dams full and river levels high it wouldn’t take much to spark a flood at this point.

“More rain means more flooding,” Ms Golding said on Wednesday.

The areas where flooding is a renewed risk include the Belubula, Hunter, Macintyre, Macquarie, Peel, Castlereagh, Bell, Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers.

In addition to the Lachlan and Namoi that Ms Golding called “areas of key concern” for riverine flooding, there are also current warnings for the Severn, Gwydir and Paroo Rivers.

The SES has expanded its area of operations in an effort to mitigate flash flooding risks, having already rescued people who tried to cross floodwaters from the roofs of their stranded cars.

Ms York advises those in rural and regional areas where heavy rain is expected should consider moving livestock and domestic animals to higher ground.

Already some cows and horses and trapped wild animals have had to be rescued by a uniquely skilled SES team.

“We can never be sure of where the floodwaters are actually going to go so you need to be inspecting your properties regularly and try and put your animals as quickly as possible up into higher ground,” Ms York says.

Summer is likely to remain soggy around NSW, with a La Niña cycle declared on Tuesday, heightening the risk of further flooding and tropical cyclones.

– AAP