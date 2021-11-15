Thousands in flood danger after days of rain

Live

Thousands of people in the NSW central west have been warned to prepare to evacuate as the Lachlan River floods and a severe wind warning has been issued for parts of the state’s southeast.

More than 8000 people in the town of Forbes are in the path of the floodwaters, which are rising upstream.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted possible major flooding at 10.55 metres on Tuesday and 10.65 metres on Wednesday morning, similar to the September 2016 floods.

The State Emergency Service has warned locals in up to 800 homes to prepare to move to safety before the flooding hits the town.

“The situation is likely to change and it can escalate quickly,” the SES warned.

In the past 24 hours, the SES unit in Forbes has responded to 120 calls for help, mostly for sandbagging and leaking roofs.

Across the state, the SES responded to 320 calls for help in the past 24 hours, after high winds combined with rain caused widespread havoc, particularly in Sydney’s Hills district, the Blue Mountains and the regional city of Wagga Wagga.

The BOM on Monday issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds for people in Illawarra, Snowy Mountains and parts of south coast, central and southern tablelands, south-west slopes and Australian Capital Territory.

A strong cold front has moved off the east coast and a vigorous westerly flow was gradually easing.

Damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible over parts of south-east NSW until mid-morning on Monday.

Blizzard conditions are possible for alpine areas above 1700 metres in the same period. Thredbo recorded a 111km/h wind gust on Sunday and Perisher had gusts of 98km/h.

Locations that may be affected include Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Katoomba, Goulburn, Cooma, Thredbo and Mount Ginini.

Meanwhile, in Forbes St Andrews Church has been set up as an evacuation centre as residents are urged to be on high alert for an SES evacuation text message.

People were sandbagging properties after the Wyangala Dam, near Cowra, on the Lachlan River overflowed on Sunday.

“Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so,” SES spokeswoman Andrea Cantle said on Monday.

“The river height level at Nanami … will determine the height level down at Forbes, which will determine how many people we will be possibly evacuating.”

The BOM said floodwaters combined with increased spills from the Wyangala Dam had already caused moderate flooding along the Lachlan River at Cowra, where river levels have peaked.

Combined floodwaters from Cowra and the Belubula River caused major flooding at Nanami, where river levels are likely to peak on Monday.

Downstream from Forbes, major flooding is also expected at Cottons Weir and Jemalong from Monday.

A flood evacuation order will be issued by the NSW SES via text message if it goes ahead.

There are also flood and wind warnings across the border in Victoria.

There are moderate flood warnings for the Gippsland lakes and south Gippsland rivers, in the state’s east, and parts of the Yarra River.

There are wind warnings for similar areas, including Port Phillip.

-with AAP