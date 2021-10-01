Weather No relief from wild weather as ‘supercell’ storm alert is issued
Updated:
Live

No relief from wild weather as ‘supercell’ storm alert is issued

supercell storms
This house was destroyed by Thursday's tornado at Meadow Flat, near Bathurst. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

More dangerous thunderstorms are forecast for NSW and south-eastern Queensland on Friday, just 24 hours after a tornado ripped through central west NSW, injuring three and causing extensive damage.

The weather bureau issued another thunderstorm warning on Friday afternoon.

“Another round of severe thunderstorms is likely today across south-eastern Queensland and north-eastern parts of NSW,” meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

He said some might develop into “supercell thunderstorms”.

See the Bureau of Meteorology’s full update here

The bureau said damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain were likely in Sydney and on the NSW mid-north coast, Hunter, Illawarra, central, southern and northern tablelands and in parts of the northern rivers, south coast, north-west slopes and plains, central-west and south-west slopes and in the ACT.

In Queensland, there is a similar warning for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the central highlands and coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and south-east coast.

Friday’s warning follow almost a week of storm warnings and heavy rain across much of eastern Australia.

On Thursday afternoon, a tornado cut a 30-kilometre swathe through the Bathurst region, destroying a house at Meadow Flat, another home and other structures.

A man at Meadow Flat was treated for cuts to his arm, while a woman at Clear Creek, north-east of Bathurst, injured her back and neck. She was taken to Bathurst hospital in a stable condition.

Another local man was assessed but didn’t require further medical attention.

About 120 homes were without power overrnight.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Meah Ferguson, who attended the man with the injured arm at Meadow Flat, said the patient’s house and surrounds were extensively damaged.

“It’s not every day you get called out to a tornado and this one packed quite a punch,” she said in a statement.

“When you look at the kind of damage the tornado caused, it’s lucky the patient escaped with relatively minor injuries.”

-with AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Shakira v wild boar
Pop star Shakira holds her own against wild attackers
overseas travel australia
Return of overseas travel within weeks – PM’s plan
gladys berejiklian nsw
Tributes for ‘heroic’ Berejiklian as replacements begin to jockey for her job
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson, Walt Disney Co settle Black Widow lawsuit
Coles
Victoria to change isolation rules to aid supermarkets
teenager die substance
Qld teenager dies after ingesting ‘substance’