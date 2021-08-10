Italy forecast to swelter in temperatures up to 48 degrees Celsius

Live

The fierce heatwave across Europe will also hit Italy, where temperature peaks are expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius in the south of the country, triggering a red alert in the four cities of Rome, Bari, Campobasso and Rieti, according to the Health Ministry.

The high temperatures, which are expected to last over the weekend, are a result of a subtropical anticyclone travelling from Africa to southern Europe.

The heatwave will expand throughout the week, and more cities will issue a red alert on Wednesday, including Palermo, Frosinone, Latina and Perugia.

By Thursday, some 10 cities will be on red alert, and another eight in amber.

The gust of hot air will push temperatures to up to 48 degrees in the south, but will also affect central and northern cities with up to 38 degrees expected in Rome, Bologna and Florence.

The impact of the heatwave comes not only from the high temperatures, but in its duration which could last up to Sunday and further.

The arrival of the heatwave coincides with dozens of devastating fires still active in the south of Italy.