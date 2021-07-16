Wild winds, blizzards bear down on SE Australia

Live

There are warnings for wild weather up and down Australia’s eastern seaboard in coming hours.

Much of NSW and the ACT will experience gusty and potentially damaging wind conditions, building from Friday through to Saturday.

There will be similar conditions in Victoria, with gusts of up to 100km/h expected from Friday in the state’s west until Saturday afternoon in the east and alpine areas.

The length and breadth of the state – from Mildura and Swan Hill in the north-west, to Warrnambool, Portland in the south-west and Falls Creek in the east – will be affected.

In Queensland, there are strong wind warnings for the ocean off the Capricornia Coast, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast on Friday. Further marine warnings run until Saturday for the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast.

In NSW, the Bureau of Meteorology warns gusts of up to 90km/h might bring down trees and powerlines.

Emergency services have urged people to clean-up loose items around their properties, and reconsider marine activities such as boating or rock fishing.

In southern areas, the cold front behind the windy conditions will also bring additional snowfalls to the alpine areas, with blizzard conditions possible.

Snow levels are expected to drop significantly on Saturday, with light falls possible in parts of the Monaro Country, Southern Tablelands, ACT and Central Tablelands. Although it’s unlikely any snow that does fall will be deep or long lasting

Snow and ice may lead to dangerous conditions on the roads, and drivers are being urged to take care.

Showers are forecast for many areas with longer rain periods likely around the tablelands and western slopes, where thunderstorms and small hail are also possible.

Rain totals are not expected to be high in most areas but with many catchments near saturation river flooding is a risk, and a number of Flood Warnings are in place.

