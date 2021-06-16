Weather Water warning for thousands in storm-hit suburbs
Updated:

melbourne water alert
Authorities say the water might not be safe to drink even if boiled. Photo: Getty
Residents of three storm-hit suburbs in Melbourne’s east have been told not to drink tap water until further notice.

The Department of Health issued an urgent warning on Wednesday morning to people who live, work or are in Kallista, Sherbrooke or The Patch not to drink tap water, even if it is boiled, due to contamination.

It is expected the warning will stay in place for at least three days.

“This advice has been issued following an equipment failure at Yarra Valley Water drinking water tank due to recent severe weather,” the warning reads.

“This may result in potentially unsafe water entering the drinking water system and customer taps.”

The department said special care should be taken to not ingest the water when bathing or showering.

Emergency drinking water will be available at the Patch Hall and Kallista Public Hall. People will need to bring their own bottles, pots and kettles to fill up.

It comes as about 17,000 homes in eastern Victoria remain without power following storms last week.

Two people died in the dangerous conditions.

Topics:

victoria
