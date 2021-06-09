Temperatures plunge, snow forecast as cold snap hits NSW, Qld

Brace yourself NSW and Queensland. The cold is here.

A cold snap is crossing NSW and heading north into Queensland, bringing snow and plunging temperatures.

Some areas are expected to be more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year in the next couple of days.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jordan Notaro said the icy front, which crossed the NSW south coast on Tuesday night, would bring snow to a broad section of the state, including the central and northern tablelands.

That will include areas such as Oberon, Orange, Barrington Tops, the Blue Mountains, Guyra, Armidale, and Glen Innes.

“And particularly those areas of the northern tablelands that typically don’t see snow very often, it is going to be translating also into some quite hazardous driving conditions over the coming days,” he said.

“That’s going to be mainly slippery conditions on the roads, and potentially areas of black ice.”

Snow was already spotted falling over the Snowy Hydro on Tuesday night.

Greater Sydney is not expecting significant cold, although but some showers have been forecast for later Wednesday and into Thursday.

A dry and sunnier outlook is predicted for Sydney before the long weekend.

Sydney is forecast to reach a high of 16 degrees on Wednesday, but only 14 degrees on Thursday.

Shivering in the sunshine state

Queenslanders can also expect temperatures to drop well below average, with the BOM forecasting snow, a powerful wind chill factor and icy roads.

The chill will sweep across most of the state, with temperatures dropping to up to six degrees below average.

BOM forecaster Pieter Claassen said most of Queensland would be colder than usual for June.

Snow is expected to reach the Granite Belt, where temperatures could be up to 10 degrees below average.

“The peak of the cold will be around the Granite Belt region on Thursday, when we’re forecasting low temperatures of just -2 degrees for Stanthorpe and a maximum temperature of just 6 degrees.”

Stanthorpe’s average maximum for June is 15.5 degrees.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of falling snow might try their luck in the town of Eukey, near Stanthorpe, where flakes are forecast from late Wednesday into Thursday.

-with agencies