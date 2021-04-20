Roads have been cut and rivers have burst their banks in parts of Far North Queensland, as heavy rain continues to drench the region.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the Whyanbeel Valley, north of Port Douglas, where 280 millimetres of rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday.

Cairns Airport weather station has recorded more than 200 millimetres of rain, and further south at the Babinda Boulders more than 240 millimetres has fallen.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said heavy rain was expected to continue across the tropical north coast on Tuesday.

“Rainfall totals between 100 to 150 millimetres are likely, with heavier totals up to 300 millimetres still possible,” Mr Markworth said.

The Gillies Range, a main arterial link between the Atherton Tablelands and the coast, has been closed due to flooding.

The deluge has prompted Cairns Regional Council to close some parks, campgrounds and roads across the region.

Cairns Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Terry James urged residents to be wary of flash-flooding and fast-moving water.

“Fast-flowing water can be dangerous, and the quality of water can deteriorate during heavy rainfall,” Cr James said.

“As we have seen over the past 24 hours, the wet season can bring downpours leading to significant amounts of fast-flowing water rushing into our water systems.

“Residents, especially children, playing in or near flood waters, can be quickly swept away, be injured by debris or drown if they become trapped.”

The bureau is warning other parts of north Queensland could receive rain later this week.

“In the coming days, we do expect a second focal point, albeit slightly less rainfall, further inland of the north tropical coast along the inland peninsula and inland of Townsville,” Mr Markworth said.

“We’re also expecting a cloud band to form which will bring moderate falls to parts of Townsville, Bowen and Mackay coastlines.”

