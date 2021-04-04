Weather South-East Queensland residents on alert as region braces for more severe rain, flooding
Updated:

South-East Queensland residents on alert as region braces for more severe rain, flooding

Queenslanders will be hoping the flooding seen in Logan City on March 25 will not be repeated. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Queensland is bracing for more forecast extreme rain and flooding from above Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf for a large swathe of South-East Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.

The warning area stretches along the coast from Seventeen Seventy to North Stradbroke Island near Brisbane.

The bureau expects heavy rainfall and flash flooding to develop in the state’s southeast on Sunday evening and into Monday as a low weather front tracks south to south-east from Hervey Bay.

“Six-hourly rainfall totals between 120 to 160 millimetres are likely in areas,” the alert said.

The deluge could be even more dramatic for communities east of Bundaberg, Maryborough and Noosa Heads where isolated six-hourly rainfall totals could reach up to 250mm.

Several flood watch warnings have been activated, less than a fortnight after the state suffered loss of life and property damage in a widespread rain event.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have urged people in the warning area to seek shelter, move their car under cover or away from trees, and not to drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

-AAP

Topics:

flooding Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

This is what will happen to Australia if the world warms by 3 degrees
‘One of our greatest Australians’: Nation pays tribute to ‘trailblazer’ Carla Zampatti
I’ve been harassed at work, but I expected more from leaders in the ‘Canberra bubble’
From Xinjiang to the Olympics: Why do companies find it so difficult to choose between profit and principle?
Famous pharaohs on show in Egypt’s lavish parade of 22 ancient mummies
Jane Gilmore
Jane Gilmore: The numbers Scott Morrison just can’t seem to comprehend
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video