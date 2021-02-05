Melbourne poised for ‘dangerous’ peak-hour storms

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to blight peak hour across Melbourne on Friday.

Parts of Victoria and the city are expected to receive a summer soaking on Friday as a low-pressure system continues to track east.

The deluge is likely to produce 30-60 millimetres of rain in the state’s central north and north-east, while Melbourne is tipped to post totals of up to 35 millimetres.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Michale Laczko said conditions were expected to ramp up in the city on Friday afternoon, as severe thunderstorms cleared in the state’s south-west.

“The focus is now moving into central and eastern Victoria,” the senior forecaster said.

“The forecast is still looking on track with rain and thunderstorms to intensify later this morning and into this afternoon about central and north-eastern areas.”

Mr Laczko said drivers should be alert to potentially slippery roads on Friday afternoon.

“People should be aware when picking up their kids and in the rush hour this afternoon and evening that storms and heavy rain may make driving conditions dangerous,” he said.

“Please do take some extra care on the roads.”

The bureau has issued a weather warning for roads across Melbourne.

“Reduced visibility in heavy rain and gusty winds will make driving conditions dangerous during Friday in all suburbs,” it said.

The thunderstorms are already whipping up wild winds, with a severe weather warning stretching from Colac to Corryong on the Victorian-NSW border.

Peak winds of 90-100km/h have been recorded over Mount Hotham, Falls Creek and Mount Buller. Ballarat has had a 78km/h gust.

On Thursday, SES deputy chief officer David Baker warned the system would be “challenging” for Victorians and said they should be alert.

The wild Friday weather is due to a band of stormy weather stretching from south-west Queensland as far south as Tasmania. NSW can also expect storms and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

-more to come

-with AAP