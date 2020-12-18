Storm over NSW’s central west to move east

Flood warnings have mostly eased across rain-soaked northern NSW and Queensland but a fresh thunderstorm warning has been issued for NSW’s central west.

The Northern Rivers town of Lismore faced more heavy rain and flash flooding on Thursday night after being deluged earlier in the week, while Bilambil Heights near the Queensland border copped 190 millimetres of rain.

Several areas across northern NSW received more than 60 millimetres of rain on Thursday night; some had more than 100 millimetres.

Flood risks in the north of NSW eased off on Thursday night after a dramatic few days. However, minor or final warnings remained in place on Friday for several rivers, including the Tweed, Wilsons, Gwydir and Mehi.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing and Glenreagh was still under a minor-to-moderate warning, while minor flooding of the Richmond River was subsiding.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Helen Kirkup said on Friday a severe thunderstorm warning covering NSW’s central west – taking in Dubbo, Parkes, Mudgee and Orange – could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Throughout Friday, the storm was likely to move east towards the coast, drenching the mid-north coast, central coast and much of Sydney in the afternoon.

“But [in northern NSW] we’ll still have an environment conducive to the development of thunderstorms and there’s lots of moisture in that part of the world,” Ms Kirkup said.

She said riverine flooding in the NSW central west was unlikely on Friday but flash flooding was a possibility.

The NSW State Emergency Service asked people to move their cars under cover and avoid floodwaters, secure loose items around their homes and keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines.

The SES has responded to more than 2300 requests for assistance around NSW in the past eight days.

Over the border in Queensland, the city of Gold Coast said on Friday that beaches would reopen on a case-by-case basis after being closed on Thursday for council workers to clear washed-up debris.