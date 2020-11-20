Five people injured in NSW lightning strike

Five people have suffered minor injuries after lightning struck the ground near them at Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley on Friday

The ABC in nearby Newcastle is reporting that emergency services were called to the Hunter Valley Resort on Hermitage Road at 12.30pm.

The injured group were four men, aged 59, 38 and 32 and 18, and a 42-year-old woman.

Ambulance sources told the ABC that one of the injured people was taken to hospital. All were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

The other four people were treated at the scene.

A lightning map of the area shows dozens of strikes hitting the wine country region and the storm moving towards Singleton.

The Hunter region has been plagued by storms this week, with more than 1100 lightning strikes on Monday night as high winds and torrential rain brought down power lines and left 20,000 homes without electricity.

More storms, which will bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain, were forecast for the area on Friday afternoon.

-with agencies