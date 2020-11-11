Thunderstorm asthma: Thousands urged to stay indoors

Victorians with asthma have been warned to stay inside as storms bring potentially deadly conditions to swathes of the state.

There is a moderate to high risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma for parts of Victoria on Wednesday as severe storms sweep across the state, bringing damaging winds and patches of heavy rain.

The Mallee, Wimmera, south-west and northern country regions are rated high-risk, while moderate thunderstorm asthma conditions are forecast for Victoria’s central, north-central and West and South Gippsland areas.

The risk in metropolitan Melbourne is also moderate.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds with peak gusts of about 90km/h over elevated areas in Victoria’s west from midnight on Wednesday.

The winds were predicted to extend to central areas by early in the day.

Regional centres such as Ararat, Kyneton, Ballarat, Daylesford and Mount Baw Baw were expected to weather the storms but forecasters warn other areas could also be in the firing line.

“Severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are possible outside the warning area as the cold front moves through western parts on Wednesday afternoon, and central parts during the evening,” the bureau said.

Justin Dunlop, Ambulance Victoria’s state health commander, said the bureau had told him the next two weeks would be the peak of this year’s pollen season, which runs from October to December.

Thunderstorm asthma explained here

Ten people died during or soon after a thunderstorm asthma event in Melbourne on November 21 in 2016, with about 1400 people also treated in hospital.

The warning for Victoria comes after storms and an estimated 100,000 lightning strikes jolted South Australia overnight, causing a spectacular light show, as well as fires and power outages.

There were reports of wind gusts up to 120km/h at RAAF Base Edinburgh, in Adelaide’s north, with numerous reports of trees down and some hail on the Yorke Peninsula.

BOM senior forecaster Simon Timcke said calmer weather was on the way for Wednesday.

“A pretty wild night and there’s still a few storms around,” he said.

“Looking on the radar and satellite picture, there’s just a band of high-based storms.

“I think we’re unlikely to see any more damaging wind gusts out of the storms – they’re just moving across the south of the state now.”

Few places outside of the Adelaide Hills received more than 10 millimetres of rain overnight.

-with AAP