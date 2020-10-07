‘Atmospheric river’ brings massive rainfall to SE Australia

Parts of Australia are about to get a month’s worth of rain in just a few days as an “atmospheric river” of tropical moisture stretches from the Top End to Tasmania.

Already this week, the thick north-west cloud band stretching almost the width of the country has already brought the heaviest October rain in 120 years of records to parts of South Australia, prompted a flood watch in central Australia, and produced the coldest day in four years at Alice Springs.

Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said a stagnant synoptic pattern would allow rain and thunderstorms to continue in parts of the Northern Territory, South Australia, NSW, the ACT and Victoria in the next several days.

Rain and storms will continue across a broad area of northern, central and south-eastern Australia on Wednesday, with falls of up to 30 millimetres predicted for Melbourne by Thursday afternoon.

Mr Domensino said a deepening cut-off low pressure system would also bring storms and increasingly windy weather to south-eastern states by Friday.

“This dynamic low could cause damaging winds and flooding in parts of SA, Victoria, Tasmania and southern NSW, so be sure to check the latest warnings later in the week,” he said.

Victoria

The weather bureau has issued a severe warning for heavy rain in Victoria’s Mallee, northern country, north central, Wimmera and parts of the central, south-west and north-east forecast districts.

It said the low-pressure system would deepen over north-western Victoria on Wednesday night, before tracking south on Thursday, possibly causing some flash flooding.

There is also strong wind warning for the Gippsland lakes, west coast, central coast, central Gippsland coast and East Gippsland coast.

NSW and ACT

Heavy rain is expected in NSW’s south-east, although most of the rest of the state will escape the worst.

Sydney has a medium chance of rain later on Wednesday.

Similar conditions are expected in the ACT, although it has a very high chance of rain later on Wednesday.

Tasmania

There are minor flood warnings for many rivers, and it is also likely to be fairly cool across the island state.

Hobart is forecast to reach up to 17 degrees on Wednesday.

There is a strong wind warning in place for Tasmania’s far north-west coast, central north coast and east of Flinders Island.

South Australia

More rain is forecast for Wednesday, particularly in SA’s west and north.

Adelaide will be cloudy on Wednesday, with a very high chance of showers.

Drier weather will return to most of Australia by the weekend as a broad area of high pressure develops over the continent.

-with agencies