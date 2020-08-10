Residents in parts of New South Wales have been urged to seek higher ground as flash flooding hits the state’s south coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for NSW on Monday morning, with damaging winds and large surf forecast.

It comes after the State Emergency Service conducted more than 18 flood rescues and responded to more than 700 calls for help at the weekend mainly from Berry, Nowra, Broughton Vale and Gerringong.

More than 20 homes at Broughton Vale near Berry were also cut off by floodwater.

Evacuation orders are in place for several towns including Moruya, Nowra and inland at Captains Flat which experienced up to 200mm of rain over the 24 hours to Sunday evening.

In the early hours on Monday morning, the bureau issued major flood warnings for Terara and Shoalhaven River at Nowra.

It warned the Shoalhaven River could peak near 4.4m in the afternoon.

The SES ordered residents in Moruya’s CBD, Sussex Inlet and Nowra suburbs including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra to evacuate to higher ground.

“If you remain in the area after 5pm you will be trapped and it may be too dangerous … to rescue you,” the SES said on Sunday.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Village Centre at Batemans Bay.

The SES also directed people in low lying areas of Sussex Inlet to evacuate with flood levels expected to impact properties.

People who can’t stay with family and friends have been advised to go to the Sussex Inlet Police Station to register for emergency accommodation.

An evacuation order has also been issued for several suburbs of Nowra including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra.

The SES warned that properties in the affected areas are likely to become inundated and people could become trapped.

SES Commissioner Carlene York said the ground across parts of the south coast has become unstable as a result of last summer’s bushfires with residents warned to be alert for landslides and fallen trees.

Authorities are urging residents to move vehicles under cover, secure loose items around their homes and keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop below zero in some parts of Victoria, with the bureau issuing a frost warning for the northeast.

In Western Australia, gusty showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of the southwest on Monday.

South Australia can expect showers from Tuesday through to Sunday after a dry July in which rainfall was 67 per cent below average for the state.

