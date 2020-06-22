Snow forecast for Queensland as winter makes its presence felt

Snow and sleet are expected across Queensland’s Granite Belt on Tuesday as overnight temperatures slip into single figures across the state for most of the week.

The mid-winter chill will also be felt over the border in NSW and further south in Victoria where sheep graziers across much of both states have been warned to expect cold, rain and wind on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said snow was forecast down to 1100 metres in Victoria and NSW, while Tasmania was in for a wet start to the week.

BOM forecaster Shane Kennedy said a sudden cold trough overnight on Monday was expected to plunge maximum and minimum temperatures in southern Queensland anywhere between two to five degrees below average.

Across the state, many places will have their coldest morning of the year on Thursday, with minimums in the single digits.

At Stanthorpe in the heart of the Granite Belt near the NSW border, the mercury could get as low as -1 degree.

The town could also expect “snow flurries”, Mr Kennedy said.

“On Tuesday morning, there’s a chance to sleet and light snow flurries about the peaks of the Granite Belt as cold westerly winds wrap around a low off the NSW coast,” he said.

The snow is expected in areas “above 1000 metres” with no snow accumulations expected and it is not expected to last long.

“Even though it will be colder on Wednesday and Thursday, drier air should push in, reducing the risk of snowfall,” he said.

Southern Queensland townships, including Stanthorpe, have often received winter snowfalls.

-with AAP