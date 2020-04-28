Rain, chilly winds and even snow as early winter blast moves in

Victoria is about to be hit with an early blast of winter with heavy rain, chilly winds, flash flooding, and even snow, on the cards in coming days.

If Melbourne achieves its forecast high of 13 degrees on Thursday, it will be its coldest April day since 1996.

Weather bureau forecaster Michael Efron said Victorians should enjoy Tuesday’s sunshine as it would be the last mild day across the state for some time.

North-east Victoria and East Gippsland is set to be smashed with up to 100 millimetres of rain by the end of Wednesday, with a warning issued for severe thunderstorm, flash flooding and damaging winds.

Rain will be lighter over the state’s western district and south-east – near Mallacoota – with up to 15 millimetres likely.

In central Victoria and Gippsland, rain totals of 15-35 millimetres are forecast for Wednesday.

Melbourne is also likely to surpass its 2019 total rainfall of 374.4 millimetres this week, given 373.8 millimetres of rain has already fallen in the city in 2020.

“Certainly is a real blast of winter across the state,” Mr Efron said.

Temperatures will continue to plummet on Thursday as the winds turn south-westerly.

The temperature is set to drop to just 12 degrees in Mansfield, in the Victorian Alpine region.

There’s even scope for snow at 800 metres elevation by late Thursday.

“Hail and thunder affecting most districts as well and temperatures well below average for this time of year,” Mr Efron said.

“That wind chill will be significant with ‘feels like’ temperatures in single figures for much of Victoria.”

A deep low pressure system will form near Tasmania before driving cold winds over the state during the weekend.

The island state won’t escape the early winter blast either, with up to 25 millimetres of rain forecast across much of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

The chill will move across the state later in the week, with highs of just 13 degrees forecast for Hobart and Launceston on Friday.

