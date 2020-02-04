It looks like there could be decent rain on the way, as a surface trough and a southerly high pressure system combine to draw tropical moisture down the east coast.

Many parts of Queensland and the east of New South Wales are likely to be the main beneficiaries, according to Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

“We could see many areas looking at 25 to 50 millimetres … in eastern parts of NSW, we could see totals by early next week of over 100 millimetres possible.”

That includes some of the firegrounds.

“Many of the fires that we had earlier in September and October in northern NSW will see this widespread rainfall,” Mr Narramore said.

“And it looks like even many of the ongoing fires to the west of Sydney and down towards the south coast and into East Gippsland will also get some of this rainfall as well.

“It’s definitely looking like all fire zones will at least get some rainfall in the coming weeks.”

And while Mr Narramore said northern parts of the country would see at least 50 to 100 millimetres for the week, there was also potentially another cyclone brewing.

The BOM is keeping a close watch on a tropical low that is sitting around the Northern Territory-Western Australia border.

“That’s going to move over the Kimberley in the coming days and then that’ll move offshore midweek, possibly developing into a cyclone as we get towards the end part of this week,” he said.

What’s causing the rain?

A large high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea will direct moist easterly winds onto eastern Australia.

According to Mr Narramore, there will also be a surface trough sitting through central parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

“So that’s going to combine with this persistent, very moist onshore tropical flow coming in off the Coral and Tasman seas to produce widespread afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms every day from Wednesday, right through to early next week,” he said.

In early modelling it was looking like there could be an east coast low forming, but Mr Narramore said this was no longer likely.

“There may be a low developing up in the Coral Sea, but at least for an east coast low and New South Wales at this stage, most of our modelling and guidance has come off that.”

But at what cost?

There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Mr Narramore said eastern New South Wales and the north in particular were at risk, with days of showers and thunderstorms bringing potential flooding.

“Flash flooding will become quite a risk, particularly if we get these storms over the same areas day after day.

“As we get into the weekend and early next week, we could even possibly see riverine flooding for some parts of New South Wales as well, and even possibly in the southern parts of Queensland.”

There are also flood watches out for the Northern Territory and parts of Western Australia in association with the tropical low and the heavy rainfall expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, soils damaged by fire and years of drought will be at risk of being washed away, potentially affecting runoff to dams.

A similar set-up mid January brought severe hailstorms up and down the east coast, but Mr Narramore said this system was not quite as unstable and would be less likely to produce widespread damaging hail.

Will it break the drought?

This is now the third round of decent rain for the south-east since the beginning of the year, and the pictures emerging of green paddocks have got people feeling hopeful.

But Mr Narramore said whether the rain would be enough to break the drought was always a tough question to answer.

“The good news is that with the widespread nature of the storms, many areas that have had this severe drought over the last couple of years are going to see some very welcome and widespread rainfall,” he said.

“Enough to fill those house tanks and possibly even some of those farm dams as well.”

But for many that is not going to be enough.

“Over the last couple of years, many areas are probably running 500 to 700 millimetres behind the average,” Mr Narramore said.

“So you really need that much rainfall to fall over a couple of months and to really soak in, to get into the water table and to fill those larger dams and the water in the soil profile as well.

“So probably not completely drought-breaking for many areas, but definitely a great big step in the right direction.”

-ABC