Torrential rain prompts flood warnings across Queensland

Monsoonal rains have dumped more than half a metre of water in parts of Queensland, closing schools and highways.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the state’s Gulf Country as a tropical low pressure system is expected to intensity throughout Tuesday.

The intense rain could cause potentially life-threatening flash flooding in some areas, says the weather bureau.

Rain linked to the system has been heavy in the state’s north-east, with 529 millimetres falling at Rita Island and 421 millimetres at Ayr, just south of Townsville.

The rain has closed the Bruce Highway in both directions at Ayr.

The severe weather has closed eight schools and two early childhood centres in the state’s north.

State Emergency Service crews have been brought into Townsville to prevent flood damage after heavy localised falls. The city has recorded more than 120 millimetres of rain, while Nelly Bay on Magnetic Island has had 216 millimetres.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill warned residents to be cautious.

“The community does need to be mindful, and remember if it’s flooded, forget it,” she said.

She said there were no concerns at this stage that the low pressure system would cause a repeat of the devastating floods of February last year, which caused more than $1 billion of damage.

“At the moment it’s acting like a typical wet season where we see downpours with significant breaks in between,” she said.

“Last year we didn’t have those breaks, it just kept raining and raining and raining.

“So far it’s pretty much been business as usual.”

The weather bureau also said it was unlikely the region would have flooding to the same levels as this time last year.

“Simply the system isn’t going to be around for long enough to produce the same levels of inundation and rainfall,” spokesman Harry Clark told the ABC.

“The flip side of that is it’s probably going to be some of the best rainfall they’ve had in quite a substantial period of time.”

Some incredible rainfall totals recorded over the last 24 hrs. Intense rainfall recording over 500mm around Ayr, south east of Townsville, which itself received between 100-150mm.

Elsewhere, Normanton (Glenore Weir 193mm) and Hughendon (Woodbine 130mm) https://t.co/GN6vJCCaaJ pic.twitter.com/40G5Br0uPs — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 27, 2020

Flood warnings of various levels have been issued for rivers throughout Queensland’s interior.

Isolated heavy falls in catchments upstream have flooded the Paroo River – in the state’s south-west – with bridges cut at Eulo.

The river is expected to reach a moderate flood level by mid-week.

Paroo Shire Council Deputy Mayor Suzette Beresford said the rain was very welcome after six years of drought.

“It’s been patchy, with some properties receiving a bit more than others,” she said.

“As long as it keeps coming.”

Glenore Weir, near Carpenteria, has had 193 millimetres in the past 24 hours.

Winton, in central Queensland north-west of Longreach, has recorded 117 millimetres of rain.

-with AAP