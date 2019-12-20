Weather Dust, NSW bushfire smoke combine to grey out Melbourne
Updated:

Dust, NSW bushfire smoke combine to grey out Melbourne

melbourne nsw bushfires smoke
The view down Melbourne's St Kilda Road, to the CBD's south-east, on Friday afternoon. Photo: Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

A statewide air quality warning has been issued for Victoria after smoke haze from the NSW bushfires combined with dust from the state’s far north-west and grey out much of Melbourne.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the smoke had travelled overnight from the massive blazes in southern and eastern NSW, while the dust had been blown across the whole state.

Melbourne was shrouded in a grey haze by mid-morning on Friday, as it heated up to a predicted scorching 43 degrees.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade crews answered calls to several buildings across the city as thick smoke triggered fire alarms.

High-rise office workers posted “yesterday and today” photographs of Melbourne’s skyline, as the EPA described air quality at 2pm as “moderate”. By 3pm, as the dust moved in, that had become “very poor” and “hazardous”.

Four fires burning in Gippsland, in eastern Victoria, were also to blame for the smoke. Vision was reduced to about a kilometre in some places, the bureau said.

Vic Emergency issued an air quality warning at 1pm (AEDT), saying light winds meant smoke would continue to affect air quality until Saturday morning.

“You will see or smell smoke across parts of the state of Victoria. Smoke in the Hume region is as a result of fires in NSW. Smoke in Gippsland region is as a result of fires currently burning in Gippsland,” it said.

“Light winds are likely to mean that smoke continues to impact air quality until Saturday morning.”

There is a fire ban for the entire state of Victoria on Friday, with “very high” to “extreme” fire danger ratings across the state. It came as the state recorded its hottest December day on record, with Hopetoun, in the north-west, cracking 47.4 in the afternoon.

Victorians were also urged to take as much pressure off the electricity grid as possible as the deadly heatwave hit.

“The experts assure us that we have sufficient energy supply for today,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

“But it is sensible to not turn on your dishwasher and your washing machine and all your electrical appliances on days like today.”

There won’t be any reprieve from the heat until early evening, before cool air at midnight.

“The cool change is still on track and is still later than anyone would want,” Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Keris Arndt said.

“We will slowly cool down with the sun going down but we won’t have any cool air until about midnight.”

Victoria’s Country Fire Authority said nearly 500 firefighters were battling three uncontained fires in East Gippsland.

There were also more than 260 firefighters still at the contained Tambo Crossing fire.

A further 118 firefighters were patrolling blazes at Somerton, on Melbourne’s northern oustskirts.

-with AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Francesca Hayward
Cats is just as diabolical as we feared
workers jobs pay rises
Employment data casts doubt on government wage growth targets
What it’s like spending Christmas at the bottom of the world
lion air cockpit recording
Grounded: What’s behind Boeing’s production shutdown of MAX aircraft
Dual axis illusion
Forget the heat – this optical illusion will melt your brain
‘Legend’ PM stars in brew Hawaii, as police reduce 10-year-old Izzy to tears over climate protest