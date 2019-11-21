Emergency warnings, dust, wind: Victoria endures day of ‘code red’ danger

Out-of-control bushfires are threatening homes in a cluster of Victorian communities on a day of catastrophic fire danger for the state.

On Thursday afternoon, 31,000 homes were without power in central and northern parts of the state, including 17,000 in Bendigo.

Powercor, a service provider, had extra crews working on Thursday to tackle about 5400 power outages.

The majority were due to winds across the state’s west, where 18 power lines have fallen.

“These strong winds can bring down power lines, if people do see them they are encouraged to stay far away from them and report them to us or to their network,” a spokeswoman said.

An emergency warning was issued for Clunes and nearby areas north of Ballarat about midday (AEST) because of a grassfire heading south towards Dunach.

But residents have been told it is too late to leave.

“You are in danger, act now to protect yourself. It is too late to leave. The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately. Do not get in the car and drive. It is safer to stay where you are,” the warning said on Thursday.

Another emergency warning was issued for a fire at Strathallen, south of Echuca, where it is has since been declared too late to leave.

The emergency warnings came as winds strengthened across Victoria and the state’s highest bushfire warning – code red (Victoria’s term for catastrophic danger) was issued for central and north-western regions.

The cool change moved through Mildura, in the Victoria’s far north-west at midday – reducing temperatures by eight degrees within minutes. But it also brought a huge dust storm that turned day into night.

Temperatures were expected to soar above 40 degrees across northern parts of the state and hit 42 degrees in Swan Hill before the cooler north-westerly change swept in.

“We’ve got the very hot, dry and quite gusty northerly winds and that’s what’s driven up the fire danger,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Tom Delamotte said.

The wind change moved through #Mildura at midday. Temperatures dropped 8 degrees in 30 minutes as winds shifted westerly, but dust continues to be a problem: prevailing visibility at the airport has fallen from 4km to 500 metres. Latest Mildura obs: https://t.co/SCSlckT8Sp pic.twitter.com/sFKBVT7cJb — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) November 21, 2019

The fire danger rating is set at severe or very high for the rest of Victoria, with a severe weather warning for damaging winds also in place.

It’s also the first time this season a statewide total fire ban has been issued.

Melbourne was expected to have one of its hottest November days on record with 39 degrees. Overnight on Wednesday, the city fell just 0.2 degrees short of the hottest November night since 1901 at 26 degrees.

Melbourne has just equalled its November temperature record of 40.9 degrees. The last time it hit that was in 1894! @abcmelbourne — Paul Higgins (@PaulHiggins) November 21, 2019

But not everyone has got the message about the fire danger.

A 43-year-old man will be charged on summons after allegedly lighting a fire to clear timber and rubbish at 10pm on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp has warned Victorians to get their fire plans in order and listen for updates.

“Given fires could start and move quickly, you won’t always receive a warning or be told what to do if a fire starts,” he said.

All public parks in the code red areas are closed, and more than 200 schools and early learning childhood centres are also closed across the state.

The pollen count was also “extreme” on Thursday, coinciding with the third anniversary of the thunderstorm asthma event that killed 10 people in 2016.

Victoria is expected to cool down by Thursday night. Another cold front will move through the state by Tuesday, bringing a dusting of snow for the alpine region.

The severe fire danger is also being felt in Tasmania, where much of the state is under a total fire ban.

Tasmania Fire Service deputy chief officer Bruce Byatt said crews are on stand-by for what was expected to be the worst conditions of the bushfire season so far.

A severe weather warning has been issued for damaging north-westerly winds with peak gusts up to 100km/h.

But a late southerly change could drop temperatures in the south, before moving up the coast and to the north-east at night, the weather bureau said.

-with AAP