More haze for Sydney as fire danger builds across south-eastern states

A health warning has been issued for Sydney residents, as dense smoke covers the city and much of northern NSW for a second day.

The air quality warning comes as people in Australia’s south brace for their hottest October day in years – with temperatures predicted to soar as high as 15 degrees above the monthly average in South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and southern NSW on Thursday and Friday.

Melbourne is on track to record its hottest October day in four years – a maximum 35 degrees – on Thursday, with the burst of heat extending across Victoria, fanned by northerly winds.

Sale in Gippsland, in Victoria’s east, is also forecast to hit 35 and could break a 74-year heat record in doing so, Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Efron said.

Meanwhile, the NSW Department of Environment has forecast “poor” air quality in Sydney for Thursday, due to the smoke. Those with chronic respiratory or heart conditions have been encouraged to avoid outdoor activity and stay inside.

On Wednesday, the air quality in the city and in other parts of NSW’s central and north coast regions reached “hazardous” levels.

The haze is due to smoke from bushfires near Port Macquarie and in the Hunter region, which has been pushed down over parts of Sydney, and as far as Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

The department’s air quality index showed parts of the lower Hunter, upper Hunter, Central Coast and Sydney’s east were rated as “hazardous”.

Within the Sydney area, Randwick, Rozelle, Chullora, Earlwood and Macquarie Park were given a hazardous rating.

Northerly winds would continue at least for Thursday, potentially bringing more smoke to affected areas, authorities said.

“It is mixing currently with fog, but we are expecting that to clear a little across the day. But it may not completely clear for another 24 hours,” the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Thursday morning.

Hot & windy conditions ahead of a strong cold front will bring elevated fire dangers to southeast #WA & #SouthAustralia, moving into #Victoria on Friday. Cooler & showery conditions (with possible storms) will follow behind the front. Latest forecasts: https://t.co/Na8f3vyfeN pic.twitter.com/8PcJxXa9Yu — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 30, 2019

There were 60 fires burning across NSW on Thursday. The RFS said 38 were uncontained.

Rain is expected across the state on Sunday, offering partial relief. A cool change is also forecast for South Australia, Victoria and Hobart.

There are no total fire bans in place in NSW for Thursday, but the greater Hunter, greater Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, far South Coast, Southern Ranges and Central Ranges areas are under very high fire danger.

-with AAP