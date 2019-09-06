Parts of NSW and Queensland are bracing for extreme and possibly catastrophic fire weather on Friday, with total fire bans stretching across much of both states.

The danger is highest in southern Queensland, where high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity mean a dangerous day ahead, with drought-stricken communities on edge as dams are dry.

About 30 firefighting aircraft are on standby in at-risk areas.

A team of 50 firefighters has arrived from NSW to help out in southern Queensland, including battling a blaze at Sarabah that is expected to break containment lines on Friday.

Residents near the Sarabah blaze have been told to prepare to leave, with some properties there considered too difficult to defend.

“The residents that own those properties have not done the work … to clear around their properties,” Rural Fire Service spokesman Alan Gillespie has told ABC radio.

“We cannot hold firefighters accountable for what people haven’t done to prepare their own properties.”

❗CAN WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE❗ As you can see, our firefighters will face difficult conditions today.

We are urging Queenslanders to be sensible & stay alert. Call Triple Zero (000) to report a fire. Pay attention to bushfire warnings. Know where fire bans are in place. pic.twitter.com/duZe2zZtWS — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) September 5, 2019

The dangerous conditions extend across the border into NSW, where a total fire ban has been declared for much of the state’s north and across Sydney. Warm, dry and windy conditions are forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an extreme fire danger warning for the North Coast, New England and Northern Slopes on Friday.

There is also a severe fire danger warning for the greater Sydney region, Hunter, Far North Coast, Central Ranges, and North Western regions.

In Queensland, the Maranoa and Warrego and the Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts face extreme fire danger. There are severe fire danger warnings for the Central Highlands and Coalfields district, Wide Bay and Burnett, and the south-east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a low pressure system was generating strong, gusty winds in Queensland’s south-west.

The wind, combined with temperatures in the mid-30s and very low humidity, had brought dangerous conditions.

Cooler conditions are forecast in coming days but the bureau said the fire danger would remain high until the middle of next week.

“It’s not a total reprieve. It will remain quite windy and dry tomorrow, the only difference being it won’t be hot,” forecaster Harry Clark said.

Communities in at-risk areas have been told they’re unlikely to see a drop of rain for at least the next week.

The Southern Downs Regional Council covers parched communities south-west of Brisbane, including Warwick and Stanthorpe, where critical water restrictions are in force.

Residents there are limited to 100 litres per person a day, and water levels in major dams are low. The Leslie dam, near Warwick, is at just 6 per cent.

“We have sufficient water. We don’t have an abundance of water, but we have enough,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services assistant commissioner John Bolger told the ABC on Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has predicted similar warm, windy and dry conditions for much of NSW for Friday.

“There’s a lot of fuel on the ground,” NSW Rural Fire Service’s Acting Superintendent Rob Jansen said.

“Any fires, particularly with a strong wind behind them, will run really quickly and people can get caught out.

“Be vigilant, be careful in what activities you undertake particularly in these fire ban weather.”

At 9am, there are 32 bush & grass fires burning across #NSW, mostly in NE areas of the State, 8 still to be contained. 8 areas will remain under a total fire ban until midnight tonight. If you see an unattended fire, make sure you contact Triple Zero (000) immediately. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/EnqmYZpWPH — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 5, 2019

Warialda, in NSW’s north-west, is expected to reach 34 degrees on Friday. The temperature is forecast to hit 33 in Wauchope and Scone is expecting 30.

Sydney is forecast peak at 29, with strong winds in the afternoon.

A house has already been lost to a fast-moving grassfire near Mareeba, in far north Queensland.

“The house was very close to where the fire started. It moved very quickly and before crews got there the house was lost,” a fire service spokesman said.

“The family is safe.”

-with AAP