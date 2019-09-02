Hurricane Dorian slams into Bahamas with path of destruction

Hurricane Dorian has slammed into the Bahamas as one of the biggest storms on modern record to batter the area and the strongest on the planet this year, heading to the USA.

The life-threatening storm grew in intensity to the highest-level category five as it smashed the archipelago, levelling houses and flooding towns.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands on Sunday (local time) with catastrophic howling winds of 295km/h and gusts of more than 354km/h.

The first images coming through on social media show houses torn apart, roofs ripped off, coastlines inundated and buildings flooded, with residents begging for help.

Video: Catastrophic damage reported on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian. pic.twitter.com/5osK1OPjGd — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 1, 2019

Videos also reveal the horror of the frightening winds battering trees and buildings and sending dangerous debris flying.

Dorian is expected to pound the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves and damaging winds, crawling north at walking pace towards the USA’s east coast, potentially making landfall in Florida on Tuesday.

Wooden homes have barely stood a chance against the devastating power of Dorian as residents described it as the worst storm they had ever experienced.

Abaco Bahamas 📍💔 Lord we NEED you. 🙏🏽😩 pic.twitter.com/bfEwn6BrT0 — day (@LoveDeje) September 1, 2019

President Donald Trump has tweeted warnings to the US states of Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama to brace for “one of the biggest hurricanes ever”.

He warned those areas “could be hit (much) harder than anticipated”.

Pray for the people in the Bahamas. Being hit like never before, Category 5. Almost 200 MPH winds. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in some Florida counties including Brevard, Palm Beach and Martin for residents in mobile homes, on barrier islands and in low-lying areas.

Other coastal counties have announced voluntary evacuations while some road tolls have been suspended in Florida to enable people to freely get out of harm’s way.

Even a glancing blow from one of the strongest storms ever to menace Florida could bring torrential rains and damaging winds, and a Florida landfall is still a distinct possibility, the NHC warned.

The National Hurricane Centre issued a number of warnings urging people in Dorian’s path to take steps to protect their lives, describing the intense situation in the Bahamas as “life-threatening” and warning of “catastrophic conditions”.

Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay in The Bahamas with wind speeds of 185 mph. It is now tied as the second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record.pic.twitter.com/n1mIs3HnlN — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) September 1, 2019

The Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis urged the 73,000 people in immediate danger in his country to head to the main island to escape the storm.

Evacuations were ordered for parts of Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands and all tourists were asked to leave the islands, however there were reports of people defying the warnings and remaining on the islands.

The pummelling was expected to last for hours as the hurricane may slow to just 1.5km/h, prolonging its catastrophic effects, the NHC said.

US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that the storm would likely impact the eastern seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.

“This looks monstrous,” Mr Trump said during a briefing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This looks like it could be larger than all of them.”

WATCH: Video shows massive damage to a home in the Grand #Abacos Island, #Bahamas, during Hurricane #Dorian with pieces of the roof spread across the floor with other types of damage. (📹: Latrae Rahming – @p0sitivechange)pic.twitter.com/OFQyIkyHmp — DMM News (@DMM_News_) September 1, 2019

FEMA is moving food, water and generators into the southeast US, acting Administrator Peter Gaynor said.

“When it comes to response, we are more than ready to deal with anything that Dorian delivers us this year, or any other storm that may come this season,” he told CNN.

Meanwhile, a new tropical storm has formed southwest of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane on Monday.

Tropical Storm Juliette is 735km from Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 75km/h, the NHC said on Sunday.

-with AAP