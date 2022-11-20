Wallabies’ Tupou injured in Ireland loss

Live

The Wallabies have suffered their third successive defeat, falling 13-10 to Ireland in a Dublin thriller, with the loss compounded by a horror injury toll.

Prop Taniela Tupou was stretchered from the field in the second half with fears of an Achilles injury.

The Wallabies lost centre Hunter Paisami to a medial injury in the fourth minute and hooker Dave Porecki to a head knock 20 minutes later.

Barnstorming No.8 Rob Valetini and fullback Andrew Kellaway also limped off in the second half with a foot issues.

Ireland had their own injury blow, losing veteran skipper and playmaker Johnny Sexton to a calf injury in the warm up, with rookie Jack Crowley starting.

Coming off a historic first loss to Italy, the Wallabies showed their grit in a stop-start affair and were level with the world’s top-ranked team until the 77th minute, when Ireland replacement five-eighth Ross Byrne kicked a penalty.

The Australians had the chance to tie up the result a minute later but opted to go for a match-winning try.

But they were then penalised themselves for a technical offence as they tried to maul the ball.

They had one last attacking opportunity but turned the ball over, allowing Ireland to kick the ball into touch to secure the victory.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said his team were “gutted” to suffer a third tight loss.

“It was a tough game – the boys showed a hell of a lot of character to stay in the fight,” Rennie told Stan Sport.

“We got a lot of injuries and lost players early and had to play for a while with 13 but we’re gutted.

“We had a lot of ball and credit to the Irish, they defended really well.”

The Australians’ discipline again proved costly, denying them a third-minute try while their replacement hooker Folau Fainga’a was yellow-carded for a neck roll late in the first half after repeated team warnings about foul play by referee Ben O’Keeffe.

Halfback Nic White looked to have opened the scoring when he darted through a hole but the TMO spotted a neck roll by Porecki on Josh van der Flier and the try was disallowed.

With Porecki already off, Folau’s yellow card meant that, with no available hookers, the Wallabies were forced to play with 13 players and uncontested scrums for two minutes early in the second half.

The Wallabies kept the home side from crossing the line, with White and Foley tackling Australian-raised Ireland winger Mack Hansen into touch as he flung a pass in-field.

After Tupou’s 54th minute exit the Wallabies levelled at 3-3 through a scrum penalty, with Foley on target after an easy first-half miss.

The Australians kept Ireland tryless until the 66th minute, when replacement centre Bundee Aki barreled across the line.

The Wallabies levelled in the 72nd minute after a massive carry by lock Will Skelton put his team on the front foot.

Jordan Petaia showed his class to glide through a gap to score, with Foley adding the extras.

But despite dominating possession, with 56 per cent, that was all the Wallabies could manage.

Rennie said they left plenty of points on the field.

“I’m proud of the effort but we had our chances tonight,” he said.

– AAP