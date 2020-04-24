Alan Jones calls for Rugby Australia board to follow Raelene Castle

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones has sunk the boot into former Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle and called for the board to follow her out the door.

Sydney broadcaster Jones has been relentless in his criticism of Ms Castle since her appointment just over two years ago and continued on Friday, saying she should never have got the job in the first place.

Ms Castle resigned from her post on Thursday evening after losing the support of the RA board.

“It’s an appointment that shouldn’t have been made,” Jones said on 2GB radio.

“She knows nothing about the game.

“It’s like putting someone to become the first violinist in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra who can’t read music.”

Jones, who was Australia coach between 1984 and 1987, said the RA board must accept responsibility for Ms Castle’s decisions and also fall on their swords.

He was especially critical of last year’s sacking and subsequent costly legal battle with Wallabies superstar Israel Folau, as well as the failings of the Test team at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

A cohort of former Wallabies captains co-signed a letter this week calling for the RA leadership to stand aside.

Former Wallaby @Peter_Fitz says Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle shouldn't have gone in the manner she did. And he's questioned a letter written by former Wallaby captains that criticised the governing body. "It was very long on complaint, and very short on actual solutions." pic.twitter.com/lBe3k8wsS7 — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) April 23, 2020

“All of these things have been endorsed by the board,” Jones said.

“You won’t get clear air with the departure of Raelene Castle. The whole kit and caboodle have to go, that’s what the Wallaby captains wrote about.

“And that’s the only way sponsors will return, the public will return. It’s the only way credibility can be regained.”

-with AAP