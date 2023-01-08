Live

Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning another Australian Open have been boosted by the forced withdrawal of rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz, but the champion isn’t celebrating.

The Serbian great, whose eye is on a record-equalling 22nd grand slam, wished the teenage world No.1 a speedy recovery, saying the young gun’s absence from Melbourne Park was “not good for tennis”.

“Obviously, it’s not good for tournament, not good for tennis,” said Djokovic on Saturday following his Adelaide International semi-final win, when asked about the 19-year-old’s Melbourne absence following the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season training.

“He’s number one in the world. Such a young player. A big name, big star in our sport already.

“I’m sure that many of the fans are disappointed. I hope for his speedy recovery. Whatever it is, I know he had injury end of last season that was different from this.

“You’re constantly on the road, playing competitions. When you are out of that rhythm, your body can react.

“You can have some injuries and difficulties when you come back to the tour and start pushing more and playing points, giving more intensity in the points, practice points, practice matches.

“It’s unfortunate for him (but) he’s still young, got plenty of time. I hope he can recover and be back on the tour quickly.”

Alcaraz, who had become the youngest man ever to reach the top spot after beating Casper Ruud in the US Open final in New York in September, had only just recovered from a torn abdominal muscle that ruled him out of the season-ending ATP Finals.

But Daniil Medvedev, who was succeeded by Alcaraz as world No.1, had an encouraging message for the teen, tipping him to bounce back quickly.

“It’s a pity,” said the Russian. “The way he played at 18 years old, he could be a little bit kind of Rafa, Novak, Roger kind of guy.

“But he still has 19 slams to win, so it’s a pity that he doesn’t play the next one. Would be fun to watch.

“I’m sure he’s going to come back stronger.”

