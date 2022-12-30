Sport Tennis Australian Open Dominic Thiem gets Australian Open wildcard
Former finalist Dominic Thiem has been handed an Australian Open wildcard after narrowly missing direct entry as he continues an impressive fightback from injury.

The former world No.3 missed this year’s edition of the grand slam after a wrist injury – sustained during the 2021 grass-court season – sidelined him for nine months.

In 2020, the Austrian pushed Novak Djokovic hard before losing the Australian Open final in five sets.

But he broke through for a maiden grand slam singles title at the US Open eight months later, beating Alexander Zverev in five sets.

The 29-year-old has staged an impressive injury comeback. In the second half of 2022, he rose from outside the top 350 to world No.102.

He won 22 of his last 33 matches, including semi-final runs at ATP events in Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp and notched multiple wins over top-20 players.

He has received a 2023 Australian Open wild-card entry along with Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and French players Diane Parry and Luca Van Assche.

The 2023 Australian Open begins on January 16.

Australian Open Dominic Thiem
